Katara Arabic Language Festival Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the Cultural Village Foundation Katara Arabic Language Festival began today, December 20, and will continue for two days.

The festival features many events and activities, including: Arabic calligraphy, puppet theatre, storyteller, classical comedy, children's theater, colouring Arabic letters, in addition to games, competitions,reading corner, story and drawing, Katara Library, which offers publications from more than 16 publishing houses.

A lecture was held entitled 'In the love of Arabic.. Conversations and Concerns' in which Dr. Al Siddiq Omar Al Siddiq spoke about the characteristics of the Arabic language and its relationship to other languages, the Arabic language in media and science platforms, localising Arabic language at modern technology, and employing artificial intelligence techniques.

A symposium is scheduled to be held at the conclusion of the festival tomorrow, Saturday where linguist Dr. Ahmed Al Janabi, author Ahmed Al Alawi, and journalist Mohammed Shabrawi will speak. It will be moderated by Mohammed Al Shahwani, Head of the Cultural Literature Department at the Cultural Affairs and Events Department at Katara.