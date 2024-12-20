Avextra Backs Landmark Psilocybin Therapy Study In Palliative Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Release





Exclusive Role : Avextra is the industry partner in a groundbreaking project focused on psychedelic-assisted therapy for patients in palliative care suffering from depression.

Pioneering Research : This multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trial spans four European countries and is sponsored by the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands.

Collaborative Effort : 19 partner organizations (universities, companies, foundations, institutes, and patient organizations) from 9 European countries formed the Psypal consortium to address significant unmet patient need.

Patient-Centered Approach : PsyPal will evaluate the safety and efficacy of psilocybin-assisted therapy as an innovative therapeutic option to improve mental health, well-being, and overall quality of life for patients suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening diseases and their caregivers. Expanded Pipeline : The PsyPal trial is part of Avextra's expanding Phase 2 research portfolio, with multiple clinical trials across Europe, including ongoing studies in Italy and Germany.

(Bensheim, Germany, 19 December 2024) Avextra is proud to announce its participation as industry partner in the groundbreaking PsyPal study, the first Horizon Europe EU-funded research into psilocybin-assisted therapy, scheduled to commence in 2025. This pioneering randomized controlled trial will examine psilocybin's potential to ease psychological distress in palliative care patients across four European countries: Denmark, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Czechia.

The PsyPal study represents a historic milestone in psilocybin therapy. It was initiated by a multidisciplinary pan-European consortium comprising clinical sites, universities, companies, and non-profits, all united in their commitment to advancing psychedelic therapies in palliative care.

Avextra was selected as exclusive provider of the study drug by the consortium earlier this year. It will supply both the study drug and placebo while providing critical regulatory support to the consortium throughout the submission process. Avextra is committed to continuing supporting psilocybin therapy for palliative care towards Marketing Authorization (MA), aiming to broaden patient access to groundbreaking therapies. With a proven track record of securing regulatory approvals across its pipeline of exploratory studies, Avextra is strategically positioned as a leader in the development and future commercialization of innovative botanical medicines.

PsyPal is the first clinical trial to examine the safety, efficacy, and long-term impact of psilocybin therapy for non-oncology palliative care patients suffering from one of four different progressive diseases: the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as MND), and atypical Parkinson's disease (APD). The study will also explore patient access models and evaluate its impact on caregivers, emphasizing the importance of holistic care for both patients and their families.

The multidisciplinary consortium spearheading the study comprises 19 organizations from nine countries. It is coordinated by the University Medical Centre Groningen in the Netherlands, in partnership with HumanKindLabs, a key catalyst in advancing psychedelic clinical research focused on set and setting and integrating optimized treatment protocols into mainstream practice.

“This study is a testament to what's possible when academia, industry, and patient advocates unite for a common cause. Together, we're creating a holistic approach that addresses depression and distress in palliative care in a comprehensive way,” said Ulf Bremberg, CEO of HumanKindLabs.

“For Avextra, PsyPal is not a one-off but an additional milestone of our clinical journey. We are paving the way for a future where psychoactive plant-based substances seamlessly integrate into evidence-based mainstream health care,” said Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra.

Correction: A previous press release mentioned EU and EMA approval. The study is authorised with conditions according to the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR).

Psypal Project Information Psypal Press Release

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe's leading vertically integrated medical cannabis and research operators focused on developing and producing regulatory-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based in Germany, Avextra collaborates closely with doctors and pharmacists to create precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines. With cultivation facilities in Portugal and EU-GMP-certified manufacturing in Germany, Avextra ensures the highest standards of quality and innovation in every stage of its operations.

