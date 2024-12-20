Doge Jones Industrial Average Announces That 20% Of $DJI Supply Now Staked In Wasabi Vault

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less than 72 hours into the partnership, 20% of the total $DJI has been staked, providing a solid foundation for the Doge Jones Industrial Average to Flip The Dow

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) , the leading meme coin sentiment tracker, today announced that 20% of the total $DJI supply has been staked in the Wasabi vault, underscoring firm community commitment to the project's mission to 'Flip the Dow'.

This unprecedented level of staking in such a short window demonstrates the strong conviction of $DJI holders, who believe in the meme coin's long-term value, choosing to lock up their tokens rather than trade them for short-term gains.

The $DJI token is currently available for purchase on DEX and automated market maker Moonshot , Raydium , and Arkham . The $DJI token address is: BjotV424H4UBvrAiGFGjQGztLxoafxM4HSdCXZR6pump

“A mere 72 hours since we announced our partnership with Wasabi, we have surpassed all rational expectations with a staggering 20% of $DJI supply now staked – an amazing feat for our tight but growing community,” said Doge Jones Industrial Average spokesman and chief evangelist Amith 'Internet Dollar' Nirgunarthy.“For the broader $DJI community, this level of engagement fosters a renewed sense of confidence in the long term direction of the project, attracting new investors and strengthening $DJI's market position.”

The commitment of 20% of the supply (and counting) to staking, signals the rapid maturation of the Doge Jones Industrial Average project with an expanding, active user base and partnership network. As part of the new staking initiative, $DJI holders can now stake their tokens in Wasabi's ecosystem, enabling leveraged trading activities while earning real yield for stakers. For traders, this partnership enables them to unlock larger trading positions with leverage, maximizing opportunities for both market rallies and downturns. Additionally, stakers can earn competitive, sustainable yields while contributing to a more dynamic trading ecosystem.

About Doge Jones Industrial Average

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of conventional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike traditional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture that playfully parodies“market indices” with internet culture. Stay bullish, stay Doge.

