World Whiskey Society Launches 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

This Limited Edition Whiskey from World Whiskey Society is a tribute to AIKO Brands' Founder Igor Kogan and the 20th anniversary of AIKO Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Society (WWS) , known for scouring the globe to create the world's most interesting whiskeys, is proud to announce its latest release: a 20-year-old Family Reserve cask-proof whiskey.

World Whiskey Society 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

As AIKO Brands celebrates its 20th anniversary, they reflect on the extraordinary journey that has brought them here – a journey defined by craftsmanship, connection, and the enduring support of a loyal community of wine and spirits enthusiasts. Over two decades, AIKO Brands has grown into a symbol of passion and excellence, uniting people around the world with exceptional wine and spirits.

This year, they're marking this milestone with something truly extraordinary: the release of the Family Reserve, a whiskey that encapsulates the very essence of their heritage. Aged for 20 years, it is a rare and remarkable spirit crafted to honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.

"This special Family Reserve release is a tribute to our father, Igor Kogan, inspired by his vision to create something timeless and beautiful – something that brings people together to celebrate life's most precious moments. This release is more than just whiskey; it's a story of transformation, growth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence" says Alex and Irina Kogan, Founders of World Whiskey Society. "As we raise our glasses to two decades of AIKO Brands, we invite you to celebrate with us - honoring the past, savoring the present, and toasting to the future." adds Feliks Shekhtman, Aiko Brands Managing Partner. "Here's to the next 20 years of shared stories, laughter, and extraordinary whisky."

The Family Reserve is not just a whiskey; it's a heartfelt tribute to Igor Kogan, the visionary behind AIKO Brands. Born in Kiev, Ukraine, Igor was a man of remarkable talent and unyielding determination. A colonel in the Army, an educator, inventor, poet, musician, PhD, and later a college professor and entrepreneur in the United States, Igor's life was defined by creativity, intellect, and resilience.

Igor's dedication to building a strong family legacy and his belief that success can only be achieved through hard work formed the foundation upon which AIKO Brands was established and instilled that passion and values that are being carried on today through his daughter, Irina Kogan, son, Alex Kogan, and son-in-law, Feliks Shekhtman

The Family Reserve is a testament to the art of craftsmanship and mastery. Distilled at a renowned Kentucky distillery, the Family Reserve Cask Proof has been aged for 20 years with a Mash Bill of 74% Corn, 18% Rye, and 8% Malted Barley. A well-aged, luxurious dram with a harmonious balance of fruit, oak, and spice, all elevated by the nuances of roasted peanuts and butterscotch yielding exceptional depth and refinement.

This limited edition release is now available on WWS online shop and at select retailers nationwide for $1,500. For more information about WWS and its exceptional range of rare whiskeys, including this latest release, please visit .



To honor Igor's memory and his unwavering dedication to creating beauty in all things, 100% of the proceeds from the Family Reserve release will be donated to the Lustgarten Foundation. This organization is at the forefront of research and studies on pancreatic cancer, offering hope and advancing treatment for those impacted by this devastating disease.

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

