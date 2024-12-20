Newsweek Names Jennifer H. Cunningham As Editor-In-Chief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning editor with expertise running global newsrooms will lead Newsweek's editorial strategy, succeeding Nancy Cooper

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dev Pragad, CEO and owner of Newsweek, today announced the of award-winning journalist and editor Jennifer H. Cunningham to the post of Editor-in-Chief, succeeding Nancy Cooper. The appointment marks an important new chapter in Newsweek's history as Cunningham builds on Cooper's legacy, leading Newsweek's resurgence as a leading global news organization.

Cunningham will oversee all aspects of Newsweek's editorial strategy and execution moving forward, continuing the organization's mission of fearless and responsible journalism.

Cunningham joined Newsweek in March of 2024 as Executive Editor and has 20 years of experience writing, reporting, editing, and managing editorial teams covering geopolitics, international news, and breaking stories. She was previously the Editor-in-Chief of the news division at Business Insider, where she led the newsroom when it received its first Pulitzer Prize in 2022. At Newsweek, she has played an integral role in shaping its news coverage and digital expansion.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer take on this pivotal leadership role,” said Dev Pragad.“Her depth of experience, exceptional editorial vision, and commitment to journalistic integrity make her the ideal person to lead Newsweek into its next chapter. As Newsweek looks ahead, Nancy Cooper's legacy will serve as a guiding force for its next chapter, and Jennifer Cunningham's leadership will continue to uphold the organization's values of fearless, responsible journalism.”

Cunningham's career highlights include coverage of pivotal events such as the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Hurricane Sandy in New York City and New Jersey, and the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

“For more than 90 years, Newsweek has stood as a beacon of journalism, informing and inspiring readers worldwide,” said Cunningham.“I am deeply honored to step into this role and build on Nancy Cooper's incredible legacy. I look forward to leading our talented team of journalists as we produce content that not only informs but also resonates with audiences across every platform.”

Cunningham has received numerous accolades, including the Beacon Award Honoree from The Ellis Island Honors Society and recognition from the New York Association of Black Journalists for her reporting on Whitney Houston's passing. She is the immediate past president of the Newswomen's Club of New York, the nation's oldest nonprofit advocacy group for women in the newsroom, and previously served as chairperson of the Dr. Norton and Rosalind Massow Scholarship Fund.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.









Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at