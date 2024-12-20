عربي


Online Travel Market Trends Report 2024: Focus On Company Case Studies, Sector Deals, Challenges And Opportunities


12/20/2024 9:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides an in-depth analysis of online travel market, key themes impacting it, key market trends, company case studies, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the online travel sector.

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Online Travel (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides valuable insight into the online travel industry. It provides an analysis of the online travel industry including key market trends, company case studies, sector deals, challenges and opportunities.

Gain an insight into online travel's leading players. Understand the key travelers that companies can look to attract. Gain a detailed understanding of the key trends, issues and challenges impacting the online travel industry.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Snapshot
  • Key Market Trends
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Case Study
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Skyscanner
  • Airbnb
  • Expedia
  • TripAdvisor
  • MakeMyTrip
  • Hilton
  • easyJet
  • Uber
  • Carnival Corporation
  • Next Vacay

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

