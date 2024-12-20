LYS Artist Collective: Where Creativity And Lifestyle Collide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

León Y Tequila invites emerging artists to join a bold new celebrating innovation, collaboration, and culture.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- León Y Sol Tequila, renowned for its fearless creativity and vibrant lifestyle, proudly announces the launch of the LYS Artist Collective . More than a store, this initiative is a dynamic, community-driven platform designed to spotlight emerging artists and their extraordinary talents.

By partnering with León Y Sol, artists have the unique opportunity to create exclusive merchandise that reflects the bold spirit of innovation, cultural richness, and artistic brilliance-values that define León Y Sol.

Submissions Open January 2, 2025

Calling all trailblazing creatives! León Y Sol invites emerging artists to submit original, daring designs that embody the brand's fearless ethos.



The Rewards:



top three designs will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges and the León Y Sol community. Winners will receive cash prizes of up to $3,000 and a premier spot in the LYS Artist Collective. Seven additional designs will also be featured in the Collective, giving even more artists a chance to showcase their talent to a broader audience.

A Stage for Creativity and Growth

The LYS Artist Collective goes beyond being a competition. It's a launchpad for visibility, empowering artists to grow their personal brands, connect with wider audiences, and align with León Y Sol's bold, lifestyle-driven mission.

"León Y Sol isn't just about exceptional tequila; it's about living boldly and celebrating creativity," said Bobby Marhamat , CEO of León Y Sol. "With the LYS Artist Collective, we're building a platform where artistry thrives and creators can shine while embodying our shared vision of bold, authentic living."

Why It Matters

The LYS Artist Collective is a testament to León Y Sol's dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and individuality. It's not just about designs or products-it's about telling stories.

Through this initiative, León Y Sol is creating meaningful connections between the brand and today's vibrant cultural landscape. Every design tells a story, and by giving artists a stage to share their unique perspectives, León Y Sol invites them to be part of a shared journey.

This isn't just a collection-it's a celebration of art, self-expression, and the daring pursuit of authenticity.

Submissions open soon.

Start dreaming. Start designing. And dare to be bold.

León Y Sol Tequila: A Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Founded on a foundation of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle is a tribute to the rich history and craftsmanship of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern artistry.

Distilled from the finest blue agave grown in the sun-soaked fields of Jalisco, León Y Sol's tequilas offer a smooth, complex flavor that's both distinctive and refined.

At León Y Sol, quality and authenticity aren't just values-they're our essence. From selecting premium agave to employing artisanal distillation methods, every step reflects our passion for excellence. Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, León Y Sol Tequila is the perfect companion for every occasion.

Contact:

Kendall Perry

480-206-5993

[email protected]

SOURCE Leon Y Sol, Inc.

