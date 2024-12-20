Logistics Plus Presents Letters Of Support To Chornomorsk Mayor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Derek Berlin presents letters of support to Chornomorsk Mayor

Jim Berlin Letter of Support

Tip of the Shovel

Letters of support solidify the between Erie, Pennsylvania, and Chornomorsk, Ukraine, as new sister cities.

- Jim BerlinERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique solutions, last week presented Chornomorsk Mayor Vasyl Huliaiev with numerous letters of support from Erie, Pennsylvania-based companies, universities, and organizations. Derek Berlin, Senior Vice President of Government Solutions for Logistics Plus, traveled to Chornomorsk, a major port city in southern Ukraine, to deliver the letters in person.View copies of all letters at logisticsplus/chornomork-letters .Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Chornomorsk Mayor Huliaiev entered into a Sister City Agreement on November 29th to deepen friendship and mutual understanding between the two cities through educational, cultural, industrial, and economic exchanges. Logistics Plus, a passionate supporter of Ukraine since the war began over two and a half years ago, played a key role in facilitating the sister-city agreement between the two cities.In late 2023, Logistics Plus managed a complex delivery to Ukraine comprising 22 thousand tons of pipes, four ocean vessels, and over 1,000 trucks. The final ocean delivery was the first non-grain, U.S.-managed ship to the Port of Chornomork since the onset of the war. Logistics Plus continues to provide valuable relief to Ukraine and is helping many companies do business throughout the region.In the opening letter, Logistics Plus Founder and CEO Jim Berlin wrote,“I know Derek will represent us well, and I look forward to my next visit and many good days ahead for you and the people of Chornomorsk, getting to know the good people of Erie, Pennsylvania, another port city.”“I think this was a meaningful discussion with promise for a city that has been pounded relentlessly for almost three years,” Derek Berlin commented after the ceremony.“They fully understand that we are not a silver bullet for any of their challenges, but knowing that we will make an effort to be creative in connecting dots to help them seemed greatly appreciated.”Jim Berlin added some additional comments,“We have been among the first ones in Ukraine from the day of the invasion. And, when the US and the rest of the world help rebuild Chornomorsk and other parts of the country once this war ends, Logistics Plus will lead the way. We are the 'tip of the shovel.' When others see what we are doing, they may join in and start digging with us, too.”

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+1 814-240-6881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The world keeps changing. When change happens, Logistics Plus delivers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.