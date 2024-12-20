Lubricants Market Outlook 2025: New Opportunities Worth USD 178.1 Billion By 2025 In Lubricants Industry - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Navigating the sustainable and disruptive Horizon of Tomorrow" , published by MarketsandMarkets, The lubricants market size was USD 173.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 178.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7%, between 2024 and 2025. The global lubricants market is expected to increase highly in the coming years due to a number of factors. A major driver for growth in the market is increasing demand for high-performance engines in the automotive and industrial sectors. The expanding marine industry, and the limitations of electric vehicles are other factors that are driving the lubricant market. Furthermore, a growing global population along with industrialization and urbanization is creating an increasing demand for lubricants in all sorts of applications, such as transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Transportation was the largest end-use industry in the overall lubricants market in terms of value, in 2023.

Transportation is one of the major end-user applications that occupies the leading spot globally in the lubricants industry due to high consumption of these chemicals for use in both on-shore and off-shore vehicles, mainly involving high amounts of lubricating greases. Engine oil is responsible for the smooth, safe and efficient running, extending their lifetime, avoiding excessive heat generation, reduction in wear, and lessened friction of vehicles while, of course, rising auto-productions, which fuels its market. Besides, new high technologies of lubricants are also encouraging performance enhancement across different transport modes.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for the lubricants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Lubricant market in Europe is the second largest market with a strong automotive sector, advanced manufacturing and high demand for high-performance lubricants. Strict environmental regulations and the pursuit of fuel efficiency characterize the region. The most important sectors being automotive, aerospace, and machinery are repeatedly driving lubricant demand. There also arise the rising trend in renewable energy and electric vehicle that make innovation in lubricant formulation which would cater to the evolving needs in the industry.

Lubricants Market Outlook 2025

