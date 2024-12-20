Two People Remain Hospitalized After Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on December

19, two individuals, including a child, remain hospitalized.

This was reported to journalists by the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding the condition of those injured during yesterday's enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih: two victims, including a child, remain hospitalized in moderate condition," the RMA stated.

The adde that all relevant services were involved in responding to the aftermath of the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih which occurred at 23:00 on December

19.

A mobile police unit was set up to handle citizens' complaints.

By 9:20, December

20, more than 20 complaints have been filed with the police by affected residents. Citizens continue to report property damage caused by Russian aggression at the mobile police unit.

Earlier reports indicated that the December

19 attack on Kryvyi Rih partially destroyed a two-story building, damaged three apartment blocks and 17 private homes, and affected 21 vehicles. Windows were shattered in a nearby medical facility.