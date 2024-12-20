Two People Remain Hospitalized After Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih
12/20/2024 5:09:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on December
19, two injured individuals, including a child, remain hospitalized.
This was reported to journalists by the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Regarding the condition of those injured during yesterday's enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih: two victims, including a child, remain hospitalized in moderate condition," the RMA stated.
The Police adde that all relevant services were involved in responding to the aftermath of the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih which occurred at 23:00 on December
19.
A mobile police unit was set up to handle citizens' complaints.
Read also: Five people injured
as Russian ballistic missile hit residential building
in Kryvyi Rih
By 9:20, December
20, more than 20 complaints have been filed with the police by affected residents. Citizens continue to report property damage caused by Russian aggression at the mobile police unit.
Earlier reports indicated that the December
19 attack on Kryvyi Rih partially destroyed a two-story building, damaged three apartment blocks and 17 private homes, and affected 21 vehicles. Windows were shattered in a nearby medical facility.
