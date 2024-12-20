عربي


Demarcation Will Eliminate Need For Third Forces On Armenia-Azerbaijan Border, Says Pashinyan

12/20/2024 5:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia remains committed to constructive participation in discussions on the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In an interview with an Armenian media outlet, Pashinyan revealed that proposals on two unresolved treaty articles were sent to Azerbaijan over a month ago, but no response has yet been received.

“We propose to extend the provision on the non-deployment of forces of third countries on the demarcated sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and this is logical, as the risk of escalation on these sections is significantly reduced by demarcation, if not to say, reduced to a minimum,” Pashinyan stated.

He emphasised that after the full demarcation of the border, the presence of third-party forces on any section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border would no longer be necessary, adding that this approach aligns with Armenia's proposed framework for the peace treaty.

