Demarcation Will Eliminate Need For Third Forces On Armenia-Azerbaijan Border, Says Pashinyan
Date
12/20/2024 5:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia
remains committed to constructive participation in discussions on
the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
In an interview with an Armenian media outlet, Pashinyan
revealed that proposals on two unresolved treaty articles were sent
to Azerbaijan over a month ago, but no response has yet been
received.
“We propose to extend the provision on the non-deployment of
forces of third countries on the demarcated sections of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and this is logical, as the risk of
escalation on these sections is significantly reduced by
demarcation, if not to say, reduced to a minimum,” Pashinyan
stated.
He emphasised that after the full demarcation of the border, the
presence of third-party forces on any section of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border would no longer be necessary, adding
that this approach aligns with Armenia's proposed framework for the
peace treaty.
