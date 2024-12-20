Networknewsaudio Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) Offers Hope On The Smoking-Cessation Horizon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) There isn't a cigarette smoker in the world who doesn't know smoking is bad for them. The problems are that nicotine is one of the most highly addictive substances in the world, and for the nearly 70% of 34.1 million Americans who want to kick the habit, there aren't many smoking-cessation options that have proven safe and effective. Hope may be looming on the horizon, however, with new research building on prior studies that suggest psilocybin is not only a potential solution but also a more effective one. Leading a charge on this front is Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (Profile ) , a biopharmaceutical firm formed in 2020 for the purpose of developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. Mydecine is part of a renaissance for psychedelic medicine research that is showing real promise in addressing areas of unmet medical need. Those contributing to the resurgence includes peers such as COMPASS Pathways Plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) , ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) , Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) and Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) .

Mydecine Innovations is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first- and second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug-development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The company's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world's foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way mental health disorders are viewed. Mydecine's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the mental healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. For more information about the company, please visit .

