Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sultan Of Oman On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received a cable of congratulations from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Friday, on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

Sultan Haitham hoped for more prosperity and development for Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, also wishing His Highness a long healthy life.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, on his part, sent a cable to Sultan Haitham, expressing deep appreciation for his kind feelings, hoping for further prosperity and development for Oman and its people, and wishing Sultan Haitham a long healthy life. (end)

