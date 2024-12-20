At Least Seven Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least seven people have been in Kyiv as a result of Russia's missile attack.

That is according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko , Ukrinform reports.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that at about 07:00, the Russian launched a combined missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the enemy used Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, debris fell in three districts of the city.

Holosiivskyi district : an office building, a road surface and a gas pipeline were damaged; five cars caught fire. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

At another address, the facade of an office building was damaged, followed by a fire on the roof, destroying the fifteenth floor (people may be trapped inside). At least two people were injured and hospitalised.

Vehicles on fire in Holosiivskyi district ofdue to fall of missile debris

Solomianskyi district: a fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of falling debris. The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Shevchenkivskyi district : a fire broke out in a non-residential building. The information is being verified.

The information about falling debris in Dniprovskyi district was not confirmed after the inspection.

The data of the operational summary are being clarified and updated.

