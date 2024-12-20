Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Nat'l Guard Chief On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received a message of congratulations from Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday, on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

In his message, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud hailed the country's development process under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, also applauding his great efforts to serve Kuwait and its people, hoping for further prosperity for the country, and wishing His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad a long healthy life.

On his part, His Highness the Amir addressed a message to Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud, expressing deep appreciation for his kind feelings, and thanking members of the Kuwait National Guard as well. (end)

