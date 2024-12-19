Quad Can Boost Unmanned Maritime Systems' Role In Vietnam Security

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article was originally published by Pacific Forum. It is republished with permission.

Vietnam's maritime security is shaped by its geographic position, strategic interests, and the pressing need to safeguard its territorial waters. The South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea) serves as a crucial route for international trade. It is also marked by intricate territorial disputes, highlighting the importance of Vietnam's naval and coast guard forces.

China's growing fleet of unmanned air, surface, and underwater systems poses a serious security threat to Hanoi. In August 2024, a Chinese WZ-10 drone entered Vietnam's airspace 160 to 170 kilometers from Cam Ranh, a vital naval base. The Chinese have raised the temperature in the South China Sea by using unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), gliders and Argo floats , which are dual-use.

This has prompted Vietnam to seek measures to enhance its monitoring, patrolling, and response capabilities without overcommitting its limited conventional forces. A key opportunity to bolster these efforts is integrating unmanned systems into Vietnam's defense arsenal.

Given the existing capacity shortfalls, Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“Quad”) nations, which have a plan to support capacity-building for regional navies in Southeast Asia, are well-positioned to enhance Vietnam's capabilities in this area.

The Vietnamese People's Army (VPA) has extensive experience operating UAVs to augment its maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. These UAVs are either domestically developed with foreign assistance or imported from abroad. Vietnam also showcased its larger class of UAVs, conceivably a medium-altitude long-endurance system, during its first international defense expo in 2022.