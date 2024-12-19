18Th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation Approved As A 501(C)(3) Non-Profit Organization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New logo for the 18th and Vine Arts Festival Foundation

18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation celebrates 501(c)(3) approval, empowering Black artists through impactful programs and community support.

- Quez Beasley - DirectorKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation is thrilled to announce that the IRS officially recognizes us as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This milestone marks a significant moment in our journey to empower Black artists, celebrate creativity, and enrich the cultural landscape of Kansas City and beyond.“We are overjoyed to achieve this status, as it enables us to further our mission to support Black artists with the resources, platforms, and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Quez Beasley, Founder and Executive Director.“This recognition is a testament to the work we've done so far and the transformative programs we are building for the future.”Our MissionAt the 18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation, our mission is to center, celebrate, and empower Black artists by providing access to creative opportunities, mental health and wellness resources, professional development, and community connections. We are committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive arts ecosystem where Black artists thrive personally and professionally.Programs to Support ArtistsOur programs are designed to meet the unique needs of Black artists, enabling them to grow their careers and impact their communities.These include:Annual Festival: A vibrant three-day celebration of Black art, music, and culture in Kansas City's historic 18th & Vine District, featuring artists from diverse disciplines.Conference: A platform for meaningful dialogue, professional development, and networking opportunities to empower artists with tools for success.Artist Advocacy Program: Connecting artists with resources like financial literacy workshops, affordable housing solutions, and legal assistance.Artist-in-Residency Program: Providing artists with dedicated housing, time, space, and resources to explore their creativity while engaging with the community.Artist Awards Program: Recognizing and uplifting outstanding Black artists for their creativity and cultural contributions.New Initiative:Adopt an Artist ProgramWe are launching the Adopt an Artist Program as part of our commitment to supporting Black artists. With just $10 a month, supporters can help provide artists with critical resources, including:Art supplies and professional materials.Entry into the annual festival.Access to workshops, wellness resources, and networking opportunities.Housing and financial guidance tailored to artists.This program allows the community to invest directly in the success of Black artists. To learn more or to become a supporter, visit our website at 18thandvineartsfest/adopt-an-artist.Accomplishments to DateSince its inception, the 18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation has:Hosted 2 annual festivals, drawing audiences nationwide and spotlighting hundreds of Black artists, thousands of attendees, and over $250,000 worth of black art sold.Successfully held our first Arts Conference, addressing critical needs like mental health, financial literacy, and professional development for Black artists.Partnered with community organizations and businesses to connect artists with resources for growth and sustainability.These achievements are just the beginning of our efforts to build an arts ecosystem that uplifts Black voices.Looking AheadWith our new non-profit status, we are committed to expanding our programs, increasing opportunities for Black artists, and creating long-term sustainability for the 18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation.We are actively seeking partnerships, sponsors, and supporters to join us in our mission. Together, we can continue to amplify the transformative power of Black art and culture.Learn MoreVisit 18thandVineArtsFest to explore our programs, meet the artists we serve, and find out how you can support our mission.Stay connected with us on social media:18thandvineartsfestFacebook: @18thandvineartsfestInstagram: @18thandvineartsfestTwitter: @18vineArtsFestAbout the 18th & Vine Arts Festival FoundationThe 18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation is a Kansas City-based 501(c)(3) organization empowering Black artists through equitable opportunities, resources, and community connections. Focusing on creativity, equity, and sustainability, we strive to create an inclusive arts ecosystem where Black artists can thrive.Media Inquiries:For interviews, additional information, or high-resolution images, please contact Marketing@18thandvineartsfest.

