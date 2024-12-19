International Baccalaureate Organization Launches First Indigenous Language Subject Within The Diploma Program In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International Baccalaureate Organization

Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization

- Olli-Pekka HeinonenWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) Education Office is proud to announce the introduction of Diné (Navajo) as a Language B subject within the Diploma Program (DP). This milestone marks a significant step towards furthering linguistic diversity and supporting Indigenous language revitalization efforts.Starting in August 2025, Diné Language B Standard Level will be offered at Navajo Preparatory School, which is the official preparatory school of the Navajo Nation. The first examinations for this new subject are scheduled for May 2027.The Education Office at the IB hopes that additional IB World Schools within the Navajo Nation, as well as in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah may soon opt to offer this subject in the future, further expanding the impact and reach of this important initiative within the Language B courses.This achievement is the result of extensive collaboration among members of the IB's Indigenous Education Committee, Navajo Preparatory School, and IB leaders and staff across the organization.IB Director General Olli-Pekka Heinonen said,“At the IB, we recognize the importance of celebrating and preserving local cultures while also helping students understand their role in a globalized society. This inclusion of the Diné language is a powerful example of that work in action in the United States. The IB continues to celebrate and incorporate local languages around the world, helping to foster peace through inclusive education.”The IB is proud to support Navajo Preparatory School in their reclamation efforts. This collective effort is instrumental in better supporting Indigenous language revitalization locally, nationally, and internationally while providing access to a high-quality IB education.About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,900 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit .

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.