WOODWARD PARK PARTNERS ADVISES SALUS GROUP IN ITS SALE TO NFP, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AON

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Benefits Partner, LLC dba Salus Group ("Salus Group"), has been acquired by NFP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aon (NYSE: AON ). Salus Group is a leading independent benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm.

Woodward Park Partners acted as the exclusive advisor to Salus Group in this transaction. Michael

Brillati, CEO and majority shareholder of Salus Group stated, "The Woodward Park team was instrumental in guiding us through the entire sale process, structuring an approach that resulted in a successful closing and seamless transition to the next chapter of growth for our organization."

was founded in 2005 to provide benefits consultancy for credit unions and has since expanded its client portfolio with a particular focus on middle-market employers, including those with unionized workforces. With a base in Michigan,

Salus Group works with clients nationwide.

NFP , an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. NFP's global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory, with more than 7,700 colleagues in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities.

(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, Aon provides clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Woodward Park Partners is a middle-market focused investment banking firm. The firm specializes in providing high-touch advisory services with unparalleled senior professional involvement to financial sponsors, private business owners and publicly traded companies. The firm's expertise covers a wide spectrum of transaction types, including private company sales, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions and other financial advisory engagements. For more information, visit woodwardparkpartners .

