THIS Actor Gave Up Acting, Runs ₹10,000 Crore Business, Net Worth Is More Than Aamir Khan - No, It's Not Vivek Oberoi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Girish Kumar, who made his acting debut with a Telugu in 2013, gave up on his acting career as soon as he realised. Recognising the inner potential that lay within him, producer Kumar S Taurani's son gave up acting and decided to enter the family business.

Girish Kumar debut film's star cast featured Shruti Haasan and Sonu Sood. The movie, with 148 minutes run-time, was a remake of the director's Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. The film, released on July 19, 2013.

Although Girish earned nominations for Best Debut or Newcomer at three awards shows earned some praise, the movie performed just average at the box office, but its music was a hit. This followed Girish's appearance in 2016 Loveshhuda, a romantic comedy in which Girish starred alongside Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

After the critical and commercial failure of the movie, Girish was never seen on the big screen. Owing to his family lineage, he never parted from the cinematic world. This was at a time young Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra made their way into the industry. While some emerged as popular stars, others faced setback after a few successful ventures.

The decision of Ramesh S Taurani's nephew to re-enter the entertainment industry as a corporate bigwig proved to be one of the best choices ever, as he now runs a company worth ₹10,000 crore.

Kumar S Taurani and his brother Ramesh S Taurani co-founded Tips Industries in 1975, with small shop in Mumbai's Lamington Road. Girish Taurani serves as the Executive Director of the Company. Bringing his experience from Media and Entertainment Industry and music, with a Bachelor degree in commerce, he helped the company to achieve heights and expand Tips empire . According to 2019 data, Tips Industries distributors serve more than 1,000 wholesalers and 400,000 retailers across India. Tips has a market cap of ₹10,517 crore as of December 2024, as per Moneycontrol report.

Corporate shareholding filings estimated Girish's wealth to be around ₹2,164 crore, making him richer than successful contemporaries, according to Trendlyne. Ranbir Kapoor wealth is reported to be around ₹400 crore, Vivek Oberoi at ₹1,200 crore, Ranveer Singh's at ₹245 crore, and Varun Dhawan's at ₹380 crore. He is even wealthier that superstar Aamir Khan whose net worth is ₹1900 crore.