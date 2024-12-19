A Collection Of Faith And Inspiration Graces The Shelves At The Maple Staple Bookstore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Igniting Values

Moving From Disappointment to Appointment

The Imminence of His Return: To Fulfill His Prophetic Timetable

The Church Held Hostage: The Plight of the Small Local Church

Unexpected Transformation: Being Conformed to the Image of Christ

Five Inspiring to Enlighten, Empower, and Transform Now on Display at The Maple Staple Bookstore

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maple Staple Bookstore proudly presents a collection of inspiring, thought-provoking, and spiritually enriching books by a diverse group of authors. Each title offers a unique perspective on life's challenges, faith, and personal transformation. Readers of all ages are invited to explore these compelling works and find insights that resonate with their own journeys.Igniting Values by Dora D'Costa reminds us that good values are timeless and form the backbone of a better society. Drawing from her vast experience as an educator and world traveler, D'Costa weaves stories that challenge readers to critically evaluate their own behavior and that of others. These tales inspire introspection and positive change, encouraging readers to cultivate character traits that build stronger communities.D'Costa, born in Kenya and now residing in Australia, brings a rich, multicultural perspective to her writing. Her passion for English language and literature shines through as she shares the wisdom she has gained from teaching in India and Australia. Married to a multilingual educator, D'Costa draws upon her broad life experiences to craft a book that bridges cultural divides and appeals to readers from all walks of life.Moving From Disappointment to Appointment by Heather Nolan offers a transformative guide to overcoming life's inevitable setbacks. Nolan emphasizes that disappointment is not the end of the road but a stepping stone to discovering God's greater plans for our lives. By reframing discouragement as opposition and surrendering expectations to God, readers can find renewed hope and purpose in His divine appointments.With heartfelt encouragement, Nolan walks readers through practical steps to shift their focus from despair to faith. Her insights are deeply rooted in scripture, making this book an invaluable resource for anyone seeking spiritual guidance and a deeper understanding of God's will amidst life's trials.The Imminence of His Return: To Fulfill His Prophetic Timetable by Dr. Mike Salahshurian delves into the biblical truths surrounding Christ's second coming and America's spiritual heritage. Drawing connections between the U.S. Constitution's founding principles and scripture, Salahshurian reflects on the nation's potential to return to God. With compelling theological arguments, he reminds readers of the importance of preparing for eternity while offering hope for America's renewal.Dr. Salahshurian, a naturalized U.S. citizen, combines his deep love for his adopted country with his profound understanding of scripture. His work not only provides insight into Christ's promised return but also serves as a clarion call for national and individual repentance, urging readers to align their lives with God's will.The Church Held Hostage: The Plight of the Small Local Church by Pastor Alfred A. Dingle Sr. shines a light on the challenges facing small churches today. While external forces often pose threats, Dingle focuses on the internal struggles that corrode the spiritual and structural integrity of these communities. He offers an urgent call to action for congregations to address these issues with courage, prayer, and faith in God's promises.Pastor Dingle draws on decades of ministry experience to offer practical and biblical solutions to these pressing problems. His book is both a heartfelt plea and a roadmap for revitalizing small churches, ensuring they fulfill their God-given mission in a world that desperately needs their witness.Unexpected Transformation: Being Conformed to the Image of Christ by Bob Leland is a comprehensive devotional that guides readers through the lifelong journey of emulating Christ. With over 300 characteristics of Christ explored through scripture, personal anecdotes, and historical examples, this book is a treasure trove for those seeking spiritual growth and a deeper connection with God.Dr. Leland's thoughtful and meticulous approach provides readers with actionable insights into how they can embody Christ's traits in everyday life. This devotional not only inspires reflection but also motivates readers to apply its teachings, fostering personal and spiritual transformation. With a foundation in biblical truth, Leland offers a path to clarity, purpose, and unwavering faith.

