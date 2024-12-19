Commander Of 211Th Pontoon Bridge Brigade To Be Held In Custody

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court has ordered the commander of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade of the AFU Support Forces to be held in custody, with the option of posting bail set at 908,400 UAH. The commander was previously charged with abuse of power.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office , according to Ukrinform.

"At the request of prosecutors from the Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, the court imposed a preventive measure on the commander of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade of the AFU Support Forces - detention in custody with the option of posting bail in the amount of 908,400 UAH. In addition, higher command has suspended him from his duties," the statement reads.

As reported, on December 17, the Prosecutor General's Office announced a pretrial investigation into officials of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade and issued a suspicion notice to the brigade's commander.

The charges relate to Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which covers abuse of authority or power by a military officer.

The case is being handled by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation's Territorial Office in Lviv.

Key points under investigation include: use of physical violence against subordinates under martial law, extortion of money, abuse of disciplinary authority.

Materials from internal inspections conducted by the Defense Ministry's Main Inspectorate, as well as reports from media and social networks, are being examined as part of the investigation.

On December 16, Ukrainska Pravda published a report highlighting potential abuses by officials of the 211th Brigade, including allegations of mistreatment of personnel, corruption, and nepotism.

Following the publication, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began an internal review of the reported issues. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that the Defense Ministry's Main Inspectorate would thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The commander of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade has been identified as Colonel Oleh Poberezhniuk.