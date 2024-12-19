Multibank Group Celebrates Success At Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has been recognized for its contributions at Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024. The company was honored with three prestigious awards: 'Best Partners Program Global 2024,' 'Best Forex Broker in the Philippines,' and 'Forex Broker of the Year.'

Traders Fair Hong Kong is a leading financial event in Asia, bringing together thousands of traders, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. The showcases the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping global financial markets. The Group's recognition at the event highlights its commitment to excellence and innovation in delivering top-tier financial services.

The 'Best Forex Partners Program Global 2024' award reflects the institution's ability to build strong partnerships by offering industry-leading tools, resources, and incentives for success. The other two awards – 'Best Forex Broker in the Philippines' and 'Forex Broker of the Year' – further cement the company's reputation for delivering exceptional services across diverse markets.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“We are deeply honored to receive these awards at Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024. They reflect our dedication to redefining industry standards and elevating client experiences. At MultiBank Group, we are committed to innovation, reliability, and providing the highest level of service.”

With a product portfolio of over 20,000 financial instruments, spanning forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets, the Group empowers clients with diverse trading options. Supported by advanced trading platforms, superior liquidity, and multi-jurisdictional regulation, the Group ensures a secure, transparent, and seamless trading experience.

Established in 2005, MultiBank Group now serves over 1 million clients across 100 countries, managing a daily trading volume of more than $18.1 billion. With offices in key financial hubs worldwide, MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards, establishing its position as a trusted leader in the global financial industry.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 1 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $18.1 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 16+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 65 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink