UN Chief Urges The Israeli Regime To Stop Violations Of Syria's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Dec 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday urged the Israeli regime, to stop violations of Syria's and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a press conference, Guterres condemned the Israeli regime's extensive on Syria, aimed at destroying strategic weapons and military infrastructure, and its troops' entry into a demilitarised zone between Syria and the regime-occupied Golan Heights.

“These are violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and they must stop,” he said.“Let me be clear: There should be no military forces in the area of separation, other than UN peacekeepers. And those peacekeepers must have freedom of movement to undertake their important work.”

Guterres underscored that, the Israeli regime and Syria must uphold the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, which remains fully in force.

“This is a decisive moment – a moment of hope and history, but also one of great uncertainty,” the UN chief told reporters.

“Some will try to exploit the situation for their own narrow ends. But it is the obligation of the international community to stand with the people of Syria, who have suffered so much,” he said.– NNN-XINHUA

