QMMF Inaugurates Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup kicked off at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), hosted by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF). The event is set to provide a lively day out for families and racing enthusiasts, featuring a variety of fan zone activities and on-site food vendors.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said:“It is an honour unlike any other to represent your nation in the you love, and I am looking forward to witnessing the talent and competition that these young drivers will bring to the track.

Now in its fifth year, the Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup, represents the strength of motorsport in this region. We continue to see this unique competition go from strength to strength and the eyes of our sporting world are once again on Qatar.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit, said:“Motorsport has always been deeply ingrained in Qatar's culture, and Lusail International Circuit is honoured to be at the heart of this tradition.”

“This championship showcases Qatar's commitment to nurturing motorsport talent and inspires the next generation to pursue their passion for racing.”

He also added:“I would like to thank FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for his initiative in founding the Nations Cup, which supports grassroots motorsport in the MENA region and highlights the talents of our young drivers.”

This year's championship brings together more than 150 drivers from 16 nations, competing in the following categories: Micro Max (ages 8–11); Mini Max (ages 10–13); Junior Max (ages 12–15); Senior Max (ages 14+); DD2 (ages 15+); DD2 Masters (ages 31+); R390 Sprint (ages 15+); R390 Endurance (ages 15+)

The Mena Karting Championship Nations Cup is set to deliver an exhilarating showcase of skill, determination, and camaraderie. Beyond the thrill of the races, the event symbolizes the spirit of international collaboration and friendly competition among the participating nations.

