Ashwin Retires From International Cricket

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India's off-spinning great Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took 537 wickets in his 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, leaving him seventh on the all-time list and second only to Anil Kumble (619) for his country.

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at an international level,” Ashwin said at the post match press alongside skipper Rohit Sharma after the match was drawn.

“I feel there's a little bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I'd like to express that, showcase that, in club-level cricket.”

He was not selected for Brisbane with his final Test coming in Adelaide last week where he took 1-53.

“I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my teammates,” he added.“Obviously there are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and fellow teammates.”

Rohit said Ashwin had decided to call it a day during the Perth Test but he had persuaded him to stay on for Adelaide.

However, he decided during this Test that his time as an international cricketer was over.

“As a team we have to respect that decision,” Rohit said.“He was very sure about what he wanted to do and the team has complete backing of his thought process.

“He's had so many big moments with the Indian team and he's been a big match-winner for us. He's allowed to make these decisions, and if it is now, so be it.”

Australian captain Pat Cummins said Ashwin had been a fierce competitor.

“He's obviously been a fantastic player all around the world – there aren't that many finger spinners that have that kind of longevity,” Cummins said.“He'll go down as one of the all-time greats.

“There's a massive respect from our change room for the career that he's had.”

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and was also handy with the bat, scoring 3,503 runs with six centuries and 14 fifties.

India's go-to bowler was central to their Test dominance in the last decade with his ability to outfox top batsmen.

Described as an“all-time great” by Rohit, Ashwin earlier this year became only the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.

Ashwin walked into the sunset after the drawn third Test on Wednesday.

He was visibly emotional as he was hugged by Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to a player he said would be greatly missed.

“The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn't trade for the world,” Gambhir wrote on social media.

Teammate Kohli said he had“enjoyed every bit of the journey” with the bowler.

“Your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket,” Kohli said.

Ashwin, who is from the southern city of Chennai, started out as an IT engineer after graduating from university and is known for his precision.

The innovative Ashwin always worked on his craft, even after his skill and guile led to a glittering international career.

He reached the landmark of 500 wickets in the third Test against England in February at Rajkot when he dismissed Zak Crawley.

A master craftsman, Ashwin employed the full width of the crease as he delivered his off-spin from multiple angles with varying pace.

He also had a deceptive“arm ball” that goes straight on, and worked to develop a“carrom ball” that goes the other way, delivered using his knuckles.

But his sometimes blunt, no-nonsense attitude has led to the occasional controversy, such as when inflicting“Mankad” runouts at the non-striker's end.

Ashwin was part of India's 2011 50-over World Cup title win at home and then the 2013 Champions Trophy, but it was three years later that he matured as a top-level bowler.

He took 48 wickets in eight Tests and had 27 victims in 19 Twenty20 matches in the 2015-16 season to be named the ICC cricketer of the year.

Ashwin ended with 37 five-wicket Test hauls to his name, with a best of 7-59.

Ashwin enjoyed a healthy rivalry with his Australia counterpart Nathan Lyon, who has 533 Test wickets in 132 matches.

“He's a world-class bowler and somebody I have watched closely from the start of his career,” Lyon said.

Ashwin started off as a batsman who bowled medium-pace before switching to off-spin, and has called himself an“accidental spinner”.

“I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance,” he once said.

Ashwin has recounted how he first got the chance to shine as a spinner while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

All-time top wicket-taker Muttiah Muralitharan had declined to use the new ball so it was given to him instead – and the rest was history. The all-rounder also has 3,503 Test runs – including six centuries – from playing in the middle- and lower-order, with a career-high of 124. He formed a potent spin partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, becoming the most successful pair for India in Tests.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015867