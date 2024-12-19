Aqaba Water Company, USAID Launch $40M Efficiency Programme In Maan, Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Water Company on Thursday secured $40 million in funding through an agreement with USAID worth $32.5 million and self-financing of $7.5 million to implement comprehensive water loss reduction programmes in Maan and Karak governorates.

The strategic initiative, executed under the Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement (FARA) framework, incorporates advanced technological solutions, including the implementation of a next-generation SCADA system, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This digital infrastructure enhancement, financed by $5.74 million from USAID and $3 million from Aqaba Water Company, represents a significant advancement in operational efficiency and distribution network optimisation.

The programme is projected to yield annual water savings of 3 million cubic meters, benefiting some 210,000 residents through improved infrastructure in key areas including Maan, Al Sammar, Al Lajjoun, and Al Ghweir.

The SCADA implementation will enable real-time monitoring and control of production, transmission, storage and distribution systems across southern governorates.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud stressed the initiative's alignment with national economic modernisation objectives and digital transformation strategies.

He added that the comprehensive approach integrates infrastructure development with operational efficiency enhancement, advancing the National Water Strategy's resource management framework.

The minister highlighted that these investments extend beyond technological innovation to serve citizens and ensure sustainable water resource management, building on seven decades of strategic cooperation with USAID.

Director of USAID Mission in Jordan Leslie Reed underscored the "significance of this milestone" in US-Jordan partnership for addressing water scarcity challenges.

Reed stressed that these initiatives represent strategic steps toward sustainability, innovation and community empowerment, ensuring "optimal" management of Jordan's water resources.

She added that the programme reinforces USAID's sustained commitment to supporting Jordan's water security initiatives through enhanced supply efficiency and conservation of scarce resources.

The mission director noted that the implementation of the SCADA system signifies a "pivotal" advancement in the sector's technological capabilities, enabling precise monitoring and control across the entire water supply chain.

This systematic upgrade aligns with broader national objectives for digital transformation and service delivery optimisation, marking a significant step forward in Jordan's water sector modernisation efforts, Petra added.