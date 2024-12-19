Standard Fluids Expands Reach Into Turkey And Surrounding Markets With SAFE Technology LTD Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The agreement positions Standard Fluids to expand into new markets while strengthening SAFE Technology's offerings and commitment to high-quality solutions.

- Unal EMİROĞLUMANISA, AL, TURKEY, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Standard Fluids Corporation, a leading innovator in engineered fluid solutions, is pleased to announce a new agreement with SAFE LTD, a well-respected company in the fire protection industry with an impressive legacy and substantial influence across Turkey and neighboring regions. This collaboration positions Standard Fluids to expand its reach into new markets while strengthening SAFE Technology's product offerings and commitment to high-quality, trustworthy solutions.The foundation of this partnership is built on mutual trust and shared values. Representatives from Standard Fluids and SAFE Technology conducted meetings in Riyadh and Dubai. Subsequently, after a two-day meeting in Manisa Industrial Facility, Turkey, SAFE Technology committed to aligning its business with Standard Fluids offerings. SAFE Technology's team emphasized that their decision was based on more than business goals; it was a commitment rooted in faith, trust, and respect. SAFE Technology's founder, Unal EMİROĞLU, a seasoned industry leader with extensive experience and connections, expressed deep confidence in the partnership.“We are looking forward to working with the team of professionals who developed SF 1230 TM Fire Protection Fluid,” he said.“We know we can count on their expertise, support and quality product as we navigate this new path. Our dedication to this relationship is better than any contract as it is based on mutual respect, strong relationships and goals aligned for the future.”SAFE Technology, based in Turkey, has a robust portfolio of fire protection products, including HFC227ea, FM-200, inert gases, CO2, and now SAFE5112 using SF 1230TM Fire Protection Fluid, the one-to-one replacement for 3M NovecTM 1230 (which has been widely specified across the Middle East, North Africa - including Egypt). Their commitment to Standard Fluids and SF 1230 fluid allows them to benefit directly from Standard Fluids' technical expertise, market knowledge, engineering insight, and quality assurance.“Our partnership with SAFE Technology opens a significant opportunity to expand our presence across Turkey and nearby regions,” Standard Fluids President and CEO Luis Gonzalez said.“With SAFE Technology's strong industry presence and local knowledge, combined with our high standards of purity, reliability, and product innovation, we're well-positioned to deliver the next generation of fire protection solutions to an expanded market.”Standard Fluids' Kamal Sghair, VP MEA Turkey, looks forward to working with SAFE Technology and helping them grow across Turkey and beyond. Kamal shares a strong business and cultural understanding and regional expertise in global consultants, including local fire protection engineering firms, further strengthening the trust and close relationships essential for success in these markets.“SAFE Technology's team brings a diverse set of innovative platforms that are well respected by leading companies worldwide. Together, we will increase our reach with the combined experience from our engineering and technical teams,” Kamal said.About Standard Fluids CorporationStandard Fluids Corporation is an industry leader in fire protection, immersion cooling, and precision cleaning solutions. Known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and reliability, Standard Fluids provides high-performance, environmentally friendly products designed to meet the most demanding industry standards. For more information, please contact Standard Fluids Corporation at .About SAFE TechnologySAFE Technology Ltd. Co. was established in 2009 and is a leading engineering company operating in Gaseous Fire Extinguishing Systems field. We work in extinguishing systems design, project and engineering calculations, contracting, installation, commissioning and after-sales services with our registered trademarks SAFE227, SAFE5112, CryoBlau, SAFEREX, SAFEGUARD and FIRELORDS in all the above-mentioned product groups. Since the day it was founded, our company is an engineering company that has been serving in accordance with international regulations and standards, within the framework of its collaborations with main manufacturers and brands, with a solution-oriented and high perception of quality, a corporate culture that prioritizes the needs of customers and end users, and a strong team. For more information, please contact SAFE Technologies at .

