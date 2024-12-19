Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Builds More Than 200 Water Wells In 19 Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life for Relief and Development - Ethiopia- Water Wells 2024

Life for Relief and Development - Tanzania - Water Wells 2024

Life for Relief and Development - Chad - Water Wells 2024

Life for Relief and Development - Bangladesh - Water Wells 2024

Life for Relief and Development - Afghanistan - Water Wells 2024

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides 19 Countries with Access to Clean Water by Digging over 200 Water Wells in 2023 and 2024

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest UN World Water Development Report, around 2.2 billion people lack access to clean water worldwide, which is about 27% of the world's population. Unsafe water is a major source of infectious diseases, leaving this major issue to be responsible for a substantial number of preventable deaths annually. Aside from the poor quality of health that the lack of clean water brings, it also affects families whose children are forced to walk long distances to obtain clean water, interfering with their educational needs.Many nonprofits are working hard to solve this issue by building water wells in communities that lack access to clean water. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is one of the nonprofit organizations that has participated in providing clean water worldwide since 2011 to 4 countries. In 2023 and 2024, LIFE dug 209 water wells in 19 countries.“Before Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) began digging water wells, our school struggled to provide students with enough clean water. The children would often become dehydrated, especially in the hotter months, and some had to miss school just to collect water for their families. We didn't have a proper sanitation system, so diseases were common,” said Maria, a teacher in Adale, Somalia.“Now, the water well is a lifeline for our school. The kids no longer need to leave during the day to fetch water, and attendance has increased significantly, with students more focused in class. It's not just about water-it's about giving these children a chance at a better future,” she continued.In 2023 and 2024, LIFE built more than 200 water wells, serving over 107,000 people in 19 countries. Many of the served communities lack a variety of resources due to economic crisis, war and natural disasters, one being the access to clean water. The number of infectious diseases decreases when clean water is easily available, improving the quality of life for thousands of families globally.“In rural communities, accessing water often requires long walks to contaminated sources, leading to disease and wasted time. Nearby wells save women and children hours, enabling children to attend school and women to pursue income-generating activities,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.LIFE looks forward to providing clean water in many more communities in 2025 and would like to thank all their donors for their support in making this happen!Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

