Pain Solution Nonprofit Opens In Boynton Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offers proprietary pain techniques on a sliding scale

- Dr. Andrew Bloch

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Holistic Pain Solutions , a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit wellness center founded by recognized holistic medical innovator Andrew Bloch, officially opens its doors, offering a transformative approach to pain relief that challenges traditional medical paradigms.

Located at 3100 S. Congress Ave, the clinic introduces a groundbreaking methodology that uniquely integrates Eastern philosophical principles with advanced Western medical understanding. At the heart of this innovative approach are Bloch's proprietary techniques: Reflexive Pattern TherapyTM, Reflexive Point Therapy, and True BreathTM-a holistic treatment protocol uniquely developed to target and reset the body's neural pain responses.

“Our mission is to provide holistic pain relief treatments to residents of Palm Beach County so that people can get back to living quicker,” Bloch states.“Our unique, proprietary treatment is designed for rapid and effective pain solutions, and we offer it on a sliding scale to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has access to quality care.”

As an accomplished author and pioneering healthcare practitioner, Andrew Bloch has spent years researching and developing a treatment philosophy that goes beyond conventional pain management.

Patients at Advanced Holistic Pain Solutions can expect rapid, transformative results. Many clients report significant pain reduction in their very first session, experiencing a level of relief previously thought impossible through traditional treatment modalities.

The clinic's unique methodology focuses on comprehensive neural system recalibration, utilizing a sophisticated blend of therapeutic techniques that are exclusive to Advanced Holistic Pain Solutions. These proprietary treatments-Reflexive Pattern TherapyTM, Reflexive Point Therapy, and True BreathTM-represent a quantum leap in holistic pain management.

Consultations and treatments are now available by appointment. For more information, contact Advanced Holistic Pain Solutions at 3100 S. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33426. Call 561-703-6132 or visit ihatepain.

Julie Khanna

Khanna Connections

+1 561-603-0557

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.