Nationwide Tree Service Highlights the Critical Need for Licensed Tree Experts in Maryland Amid Growing Concerns

PASADENA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the demand for tree services grows in Maryland, so does the troubling trend of unlicensed and uninsured tree service companies entering the industry, often operating with undocumented workers and bypassing critical safety and regulatory standards.Nationwide Tree Service, led by owner John Ogonowski, is urging homeowners and businesses to prioritize hiring licensed tree experts to protect their properties, their communities, and their own liability.The increase in unlicensed operators has raised alarms across Maryland, as these companies often lack the necessary insurance and training to safely perform complex tree work. This not only puts homeowners at risk of property damage and legal issues but also undermines the integrity of the industry as a whole.“Tree work is dangerous and highly technical. It's not just about cutting branches-it requires expertise, training, and adherence to strict safety standards,” said John Ogonowski, owner of Nationwide Tree Service.“Choosing unlicensed companies might save a few dollars upfront, but it can lead to costly and even life-threatening consequences down the road.”The Risks of Unlicensed Tree ServicesHiring unlicensed and uninsured tree service providers can have serious implications:Legal and Financial Liability: If an unlicensed worker is injured on the job or damages property, the homeowner may be held legally and financially responsible.Improper Techniques: Lack of training and certification can result in unsafe practices, potentially causing damage to trees, structures, and landscapes.No Accountability: Without proper licensing, these operators may disappear after providing subpar services, leaving clients with unresolved issues.Exploitation: Many unlicensed companies exploit undocumented workers, often subjecting them to unsafe working conditions without proper compensation or protections.Why Licensing MattersLicensed tree experts in Maryland must meet rigorous requirements, including:Completing comprehensive training in arboriculture, safety, and equipment operation.Passing state exams to demonstrate expertise in tree care and removal.Maintaining appropriate liability insurance to protect clients and workers.Adhering to Maryland's environmental regulations to ensure responsible tree care practices.A Trusted Name in Maryland's Tree Service IndustryNationwide Tree Service has long been a leader in providing safe, reliable, and professional tree care services across Maryland. With full licensing, insurance, and a team of highly trained experts, the company has earned a reputation for excellence:“John and his team at Nationwide Tree Service are true professionals. They handled a difficult tree removal with precision and care, leaving our property spotless.” – Karen L., Annapolis, MD“We made the mistake of hiring an unlicensed company once-it was a disaster. Nationwide Tree Service restored our trust in what a reputable tree service should be.” – Mark T., Pasadena, MD“The team's attention to safety and detail was remarkable. It's clear they prioritize their clients and their workers.” – Laura H., Columbia, MDRaising Awareness to Protect Maryland CommunitiesNationwide Tree Service is calling on homeowners, businesses, and local governments to be vigilant when hiring tree services. John Ogonowski emphasized the importance of verifying credentials:“Always ask for proof of licensing and insurance. Don't be afraid to research a company and check reviews. Reputable tree experts will be transparent about their qualifications and their commitment to safety.”A Community at RiskThe presence of unlicensed operators not only jeopardizes individual homeowners but also poses a broader risk to Maryland's communities:Environmental Impact: Improper tree care can harm local ecosystems and violate state environmental laws.Public Safety: Unsafe practices can lead to falling limbs, improperly removed trees, and other hazards.Economic Harm: Unlicensed companies undercut licensed businesses, threatening the livelihood of legitimate operators.About Nationwide Tree ServiceBased in Pasadena, MD, Nationwide Tree Service provides comprehensive tree care services, including tree removal, trimming, pruning, and emergency storm response. Fully licensed and insured, the company is committed to promoting safety, professionalism, and environmental responsibility in Maryland's tree care industry.

