Axim Mica Offers High-Performance Slip Planes For Induction Furnaces

The company's mica slip plane solutions extend furnace life and deliver enhanced insulation performance for businesses nationwide.

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axim Mica , a premier of mica-based insulating materials, offers a comprehensive range of high-performance slip specifically engineered for induction furnaces . These innovative solutions are designed to extend furnace life by facilitating free movement during thermal expansion and contraction cycles.

According to Gary Chawla, President of Axim Mica, the company's slip plane products "represent a significant advancement in furnace maintenance and operational efficiency". Solutions are developed to address the demanding requirements of industrial furnace operators, providing safe, reliable, and long-lasting components.

Axim Mica offers multiple options to meet specific industry requirements, including:

.Mica P with Glass Reinforcement – A cold-formable composite of flexible mica paper with glass fiber reinforcement, available in Muscovite and Phlogopite. This asbestos-free product resists tearing and ensures durability under high temperatures.

.Mica Combi – Combines exceptional insulation performance with flexibility and handling strength, available in a variety of thicknesses.

.Ax-SinterFoil – Features Phlogopite mica paper with glass reinforcement on both sides, bonded with high-temperature silicone resin for added stability.

.Mica P with Stainless Steel Insert – Designed for use as a sensor and ground leak detection product in coreless induction furnaces.

Axim Mica's slip planes are asbestos-free and have tear-resistant properties - characteristics that are crucial for maintaining safe and efficient furnace operations while meeting modern industrial standards.

Key Benefits:

.Prolonged furnace lifespan.

.Reduced maintenance costs and downtime.

.Enhanced heat transfer and energy efficiency.

.Tailored solutions for various requirements.

The company's commitment to quality is backed by a comprehensive warranty program. All products are warranted to be free from defects in workmanship and material, providing customers with confidence in their investment.

Axim Mica serves businesses nationwide, offering technical expertise and support through its team of qualified personnel. The company's innovative approach to mica materials distribution ensures customers receive tailored solutions that address their specific operational challenges.

For more information about Axim Mica's aerospace solutions or to discuss your specific requirements, visit industries/aerospace/ or call +1 516-248-0045.

About Axim Mica:

Axim Mica (company/ ) is a world-class, customer-driven manufacturer and supplier of mica-based insulating materials, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York. With over 20 years in the mica business, Axim Mica is committed to providing the highest value and quality products at attractive prices, establishing itself as a trusted partner. The company's innovative approach to mica materials combined with its team of qualified engineers and experts ensures that customers receive complete support and solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Notes to Editors:

.Mica is a naturally occurring mineral known for its exceptional thermal insulation properties and stability at high temperatures.

.Axim Mica maintains strict quality control processes to meet the industry standards.

.High-resolution images and technical specifications are available upon request.

.Company executives are available for detailed interviews about specific applications and technologies.

