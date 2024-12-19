Dolci Frutta Announces New Non-Alcoholic Collaboration With Baileys® Irish Cream

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A decadent new addition to Dolci Frutta's popular hard-shell dessert line, featuring the delicious flavor of Baileys Irish Cream, is hitting shelves just in time for the holidays.

Saco Foods, LLC ("Saco"), a leading distributor of specialty consumer packaged goods, has announced the release of Dolci Frutta Baileys Irish Cream Flavored Melting Wafers. The non-alcoholic Baileys® flavored chocolate melting wafers allow customers to create deliciously indulgent treats at home. Dolci Frutta wafers melt easily in the microwave and harden at room temperature with no chilling required, so they're perfect for dipping, drizzling, and decorating!

"Partnering with the iconic Baileys brand is a fantastic opportunity for Dolci Frutta," says Tom Walzer, CEO of Saco Foods. "We're excited to be joining forces with the world's #1 liqueur, and we're confident that our customers will love this new flavor of Dolci Frutta." The deal between Saco and Diageo North America was brokered by Beanstalk, Diageo's exclusive global licensing agency.

From classic dipped strawberries to show-stopping sundaes and centerpiece cakes, customers will be able to transform their dessert tables into everyday moments of indulgence with Baileys® Irish Cream flavored melting wafers. Available now in grocery stores nationwide and online.

About Diageo North America: Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol whose portfolio of brands includes Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Listed on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Diageo's products are sold in over 180 countries.

For more information about Diageo, visit . Information, initiatives, and best practices on responsible drinking can be found on Diageo's global responsible drinking website, .

About Saco Foods:

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in

Middleton, WI, Saco Foods is a market leader in branded, niche food products. Saco Foods' portfolio of leading shelf-stable brands includes Saco Pantry, Dolci Frutta, California Sun Dry, Hoosier Hill Farm, Solo Foods, Ancient Harvest and Pamela's. Saco is recognized for its commitment to quality innovative products and forging strong customer partnerships. Learn more at .

About Beanstalk Beanstalk (Beanstalk), a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world's most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, cultural intelligence, brand partnerships, Web3, legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami, Cincinnati, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, and affiliates throughout the world. Beanstalk is the recipient of the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Award for Best Licensing Agency. For more information, please visit . Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group (OSMG) aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include: point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation; talent management; Purpose; and consulting and fundraising for non-profit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC ), that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines, including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding, and research.

About Omnicom Group Inc. Omnicom Group Inc. ( ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

