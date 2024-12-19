Reno Joins Curb Flow's Growing Ecosystem, Boosting Ride Access And Driver Earning Potential

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The innovative API aggregates ride demand from multiple sources, streamlining the rider experience and creating new earning opportunities for drivers.

RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , North America's leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxis and for-hire rides, today announced the expansion of Curb Flow to Reno, Nevada. Available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington DC, Curb Flow offers a strategic solution to boost drivers' earning potential. The platform's open API integrates ride requests from various sources, including street hails, fleet dispatches, and app bookings, into Curb's network. This improves ride booking efficiency, reduces wait times, and delivers a seamless experience for riders, drivers, and fleet operators alike.

The launch of Curb Flow in Reno marks a milestone for the city as it navigates rapid growth. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Reno's population rose over 4% from 2020 to 2023, driven by its tech and innovation industries and a steady influx of tourists drawn to its outdoor attractions and cultural events. This expansion highlights the need for innovative, reliable transportation solutions, making Curb Flow's arrival particularly timely.

"Our expansion to Reno embodies Curb's commitment to evolving urban transportation in response to real community needs, helping improve access, convenience, and earning opportunities for drivers in growing cities," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "As we continue to expand Curb Flow across North America, Reno joins the ranks of forward-thinking cities where our platform is connecting people and places while contributing to a more efficient, multi-modal transportation solution."

Since its 2023 launch in New York City, Curb Flow's network volume has grown nearly fourfold, with Reno's addition poised to expand its reach and impact further.

Curb Flow tackles transportation challenges like congestion and accessibility with data-driven solutions that enhance the entire ride-hailing ecosystem. By improving rider access to licensed taxis and supporting driver earnings, it offers a reliable alternative to personal vehicles while optimizing fleet operations through consistent taxi use.

These advantages are strengthened by Curb's partner network, featuring leaders like Uber, Sentry, Trapeze Group, Kinetik Care, the Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), Taxi Butler, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA).

With this launch, Curb aims to make Reno a model for cities embracing innovative mobility solutions, creating efficient, future-ready transportation networks across North America.

To learn more about Curb, visit gocurb.

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering upfront pricing and unparalleled transparency. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US and UK, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, while Taxi TV and Curb Journey Connect reach billions with targeted advertising.

