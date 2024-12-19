Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Highlights Hybrid Attacks Targeting COP29 In A Special Report

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis's Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats has released a report titled“Hybrid Against COP29: Our Society Should Not Be a Victim of Hybrid Threats!”, Azernews reports.

The report underscores a surge in coordinated information operations targeting Azerbaijan following the announcement that the COP29 climate would be held in Baku on December 11, 2023.

Acting under the instruction of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the Commission launched investigations into these attacks, culminating in a public discussion on October 21. The discussion involved Milli Majlis deputies, civil society representatives, think tanks, and experts on hybrid threats and cybersecurity. Insights from these discussions, along with open-source analysis, contributed to the creation of the report, which is available in Azerbaijani and English.

The report categorically addresses:



Hybrid threats against Azerbaijan : These include disinformation campaigns, misuse of legal terms, and other coordinated attacks allegedly organized by specific countries and entities.

Mechanisms of evasion : It details how some nations bypass international norms and principles to launch such hybrid operations.

Roles of organizations and individuals : The report examines the activities of international human rights organizations, parliamentarians, media outlets, and Armenian lobby groups, highlighting their alleged coordination in anti-COP29 campaigns. Social media analysis : It analyzes recent hashtag campaigns and presents statistical data on global media interest in COP29.

The document also spotlights the involvement of Armenian officials, wealthy diaspora members, and lobby organizations in these activities, asserting their longstanding hostility towards Azerbaijan.

To enhance international awareness, Azerbaijan plans to distribute the report to the parliaments of friendly and partner countries.