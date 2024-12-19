Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Highlights Hybrid Attacks Targeting COP29 In A Special Report
Date
12/19/2024 9:09:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Milli Majlis's Commission on Foreign Interventions and
Hybrid Threats has released a report titled“Hybrid attacks Against COP29: Our Society Should
Not Be a Victim of Hybrid Threats!”,
Azernews reports.
The report underscores a surge in coordinated information
operations targeting Azerbaijan following the announcement that the
COP29 climate conference would be held in Baku on December 11,
2023.
Acting under the instruction of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, the
Commission launched investigations into these attacks, culminating
in a public discussion on October 21. The discussion involved Milli
Majlis deputies, civil society representatives, think tanks, and
experts on hybrid threats and cybersecurity. Insights from these
discussions, along with open-source analysis, contributed to the
creation of the report, which is available in Azerbaijani and
English.
The report categorically addresses:
Hybrid threats against Azerbaijan : These
include disinformation campaigns, misuse of legal terms, and other
coordinated attacks allegedly organized by specific countries and
entities.
Mechanisms of evasion : It details how some
nations bypass international norms and principles to launch such
hybrid operations.
Roles of organizations and individuals : The
report examines the activities of international human rights
organizations, parliamentarians, media outlets, and Armenian lobby
groups, highlighting their alleged coordination in anti-COP29
campaigns.
Social media analysis : It analyzes recent
hashtag campaigns and presents statistical data on global media
interest in COP29.
The document also spotlights the involvement of Armenian
officials, wealthy diaspora members, and lobby organizations in
these activities, asserting their longstanding hostility towards
Azerbaijan.
To enhance international awareness, Azerbaijan plans to
distribute the report to the parliaments of friendly and partner
countries.
