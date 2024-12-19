TERAVARNA's Quest To Blend Prestige With Art Through The LA Art Show, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Los Angeles, California,

TERAVARNA Art is set to represent its artists in the LA Art Show 2025. The event is scheduled at the iconic Los Angeles Centre from February 19 - 23, 2025 . Once again, TERAVARNA made it to the list of galleries at the LA Art Show. The submissions close on 30 November, 2024 .

Unleashing creativity with Teravarna Art Gallery at the LA Art Show!

The diverse talents showcased by TERAVARNA at the LA Art Show are a fusion of creativity and expression

"We want artists to have an experience like no other, and showcase their work across the globe," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Niladri Sarker. TERAVARNA's juried art exhibition at the LAAS is an incredible opportunity for budding artists to engage with contemporary art. The successful art extravaganza at the LA Art Show in 2023 and 2024 left an everlasting impact. TERAVARNA has won features for its winning artists, for instance, Catherine Varadi's 80" x 60" oil-on-canvas entitled "Leading Solitude" is on page 92 of the LA Art Show 2024 catalog.

TERAVARNA welcomed eminent personalities such as Treasure King and Robert Obier, in LAAS, 2024. "I was able to place a very high-end piece, on consignment, in a Bel Air estate. It was a rewarding experience professionally and personally I had the pleasure of getting to know the TERAVARNA team. I have great respect for their integrity and professionalism and hope that we will continue to enjoy many rewarding experiences together in the future," said Robert Obier, the architect who turned into an artist.

Furthermore, a grand exposure through media with 300 journalists from reputed news channels covering the event followed. Colors illuminated through TERAVARNA's winning artwork exhibits, such as Sharon Hutchison's 36" x 40" oil-on-canvas, entitled "Wetland Tide" and others. Additionally, visitors did an eccentric LA fashion display on the first day. TERAVARNA thrives on the grand hope of a diverse lineup at the LA Art Show, 2025.



International Art Showdown: TERAVARNA embraces a wide genre of art, artists, and enthusiasts at the longest-running extravaganza, the LAAS, 2025. It lasts over five days with 20,000 artwork displays among 70,000 visitors from 23 countries in a 200,000 sq. ft space. It is an unmatched international art experience with over 120 galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations, followed by $30 million in art sales. Grandeur Exhibit in Los Angeles: The submission closes on 30 November, 2025 and has an OPEN theme which enables artists to cater to any subject matter, across all mediums. Visual arts of all kinds are welcome including painting, sculpture, works on paper, 3D installation, photography, design, video, and performance. TERAVARNA enables its participating artists to showcase their works for free at the LA Art Show, after the jury selection.

About TERAVARNA: Based in Los Angeles, California, we are an international contemporary online art gallery eminent for organizing theme-based art competitions, juried art shows, and physical and virtual exhibitions. We hold various online international art competitions and physical exhibitions, enabling artists from every nook of the world to showcase their talent and present it to audiences. TERAVARNA has given more than $163,300 in cash prizes to 10683 artists. Hence, making us a prominent fixture in the artist community.

