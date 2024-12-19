Creatio Partners With Salesroom To Transform Sales Performance With AI And No-Code Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empower sales teams with Salesroom's real-time AI coaching and Creatio's AI-native no-code CRM to streamline workflows, boost engagement, and drive results

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Salesroom , the only AI-powered virtual sales platform purpose-bult for Revenue teams, transforming how mid-market and Enterprise sales professionals win deals. This partnership combines Salesroom's advanced real-time sales coaching and AI-powered meeting insights with Creatio's leading no-code CRM platform, creating a seamless solution for enhanced sales performance and customer relationship management.By joining forces, Salesroom and Creatio enable sales teams to seamlessly integrate real-time coaching and AI capabilities into their CRM workflows while automatically syncing conversation data into the CRM platform. This ensures unparalleled accuracy and transparency with no additional effort from salespeople. Additionally, performance scoring provides actionable insights for both sales reps and managers, highlighting areas for improvement and driving continuous growth. Together, this partnership enhances customer experiences and delivers exceptional results.“AI isn't just the future of sales-it's the present. Until now, we've never seen anything like this,” said Roy Solomon, CEO & Co-founder of Salesroom.“Our collaboration with Creatio redefines AI-powered sales, combining advanced generative AI with Creatio's no-code CRM to revolutionize sales workflows. This partnership empowers sales teams to work smarter by automating tasks, providing real-time insights, and optimizing performance at every stage of the sales process.”Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Our collaboration with Salesroom underscores Creatio's commitment to providing agile, AI-native solutions for sales teams. By integrating real-time coaching and AI-driven insights directly into CRM workflows, we enable businesses to achieve greater transparency, efficiency, and growth with minimal effort,”said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About SalesroomSalesroom is the only AI-powered virtual sales platform purpose-built for Revenue teams, transforming how mid-market and Enterprise sales professionals win deals. With real-time coaching, live buyer engagement insights, and advanced performance analytics, Salesroom goes beyond standard tools-empowering teams to connect more effectively, sell smarter, and drive results. Seamlessly integrated with leading CRMs, Salesroom simplifies workflows while leveraging actionable AI to optimize every stage of the sales process, from preparation to follow-up.For more information, please visit

