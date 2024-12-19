Walking Speed Can Predict Metabolic Health In Obese People: Study

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Walking speed can be a quick, equipment-free tool for identifying metabolic risks among people with obesity, according to a study.

The study, published in the Scientific Reports journal, suggests that a faster walking pace can prevent metabolic diseases in obese people. More than helping in increasing mobility, it can also signal poor health. Past studies have suggested that a slow walking speed is correlated with the development of cardiovascular diseases and an increased risk of mortality in the elderly.

The study by researchers from Doshisha University in Japan explored the connection between subjective walking speed and metabolic disease risk, particularly in individuals with obesity. The findings suggest that assessing how a person perceives their walking pace relative to peers could become a vital tool for public health.

“This study clarified that even individuals with obesity, who are at higher risk for metabolic diseases, have lower odds of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia if they report a fast subjective walking speed,” said Prof. Kojiro Ishii from the varsity.

The researchers said that subjective walking speed is self-reported and readily incorporated into standard examinations, unlike objective walking speed, which needs resources, time, and space to assess.

According to the study, individuals who walk quickly may be more fit and have a lower risk of metabolic diseases.

The team explained that walking fast can lead to better cardiorespiratory fitness, associated with lower levels of inflammation and oxidative stress -- two key drivers of metabolic diseases.

The study assessed the walking speed of 8,578 individuals with obesity, 9,626 individuals with high waist circumference, and 6,742 meeting both criteria.

The results showed people who walked faster had significantly lower risks of diabetes (30 per cent lower) and smaller but notable reductions in the risks of hypertension and dyslipidemia.

“Promoting a faster walking pace may be a helpful individual behaviour to help prevent metabolic diseases, particularly in individuals with obesity,” Dr. Ishii said.