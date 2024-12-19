Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Early Partial Repayment Of Its Outstanding Convertible Debt Facility With Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ~ $13 Million Convertible Debt Repayment from Available Cash ~

~ Elimination of Approximately $1.5 Million in Annual Interest Expense and Potential Equity Overhang of Approximately 1.6 Million Shares ~

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty company, today announced the early repayment of $13 million of the Company's approximately $32 million outstanding convertible debt facility with Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management (“Petrichor”). Pro forma for today's announced repayment, the convertible debt facility with Petrichor will be approximately $19 million and maintain a maturity of September 2027. This early partial repayment was financed entirely with available cash.

“We are pleased to announce the early partial repayment of a significant portion of our debt to Petrichor in a financial and strategic action that optimizes the Company's balance sheet and overall capital structure, while effectively saving approximately $1.5 million in future annual interest payments and eliminating potential dilutive shares,” said Jeff Hackman, chief executive officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals.“This financial milestone underscores the confidence we continue to have in our business and reflects our commitment to maintaining a strong and sustainable operating model that enables us to accelerate our commercialization plans for PEDMARK. We thank Petrichor for their continued support of Fennec and believe that we are well positioned for near-term and sustainable growth.”

As previously reported in Fennec's third quarter 2024 earnings and inclusive of this announcement, the Company anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and investment securities will be sufficient to fund planned operations into 2026.

Further information will be set forth in the Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on or about December 20, 2024.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit .

About Petrichor

Petrichor partners with world-class healthcare managers and businesses to provide customized investment structures and support. Petrichor has completed over 125 investments representing more than $6 billion in invested capital and has held over 50 board seats. Petrichor maintains a deep in-house understanding of healthcare products and services, including scientific, technical, and commercial expertise. This healthcare expertise, together with a breadth of experience investing across sectors, geographies, and capital structures, provides a unique combination to help build successful companies. For more information on Petrichor, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information described in this press release, all other statements are forward-looking. Words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“may,”“will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements about our business strategy, timeline and other goals, plans and prospects, including our commercialization plans respecting PEDMARK®, the market opportunity for and market impact of PEDMARK®, its potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with its use, and potential access to further funding after the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including the risks and uncertainties that regulatory and guideline developments may change, scientific data and/or manufacturing capabilities may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, unforeseen global instability, including political instability, or instability from an outbreak of pandemic or contagious disease, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or surrounding the duration and severity of an outbreak, protection offered by the Company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the Company's products will not be as large as expected, the Company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to fund further development and clinical studies, our ability to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms or at all, the Company may not meet its future capital requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Fennec disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For a more detailed discussion of related risk factors, please refer to our public filings available at and .

PEDMARK® and Fennec® are registered trademarks of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

©2024 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. All rights reserved. FEN-1604-v1

