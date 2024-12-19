Russian Drone Debris Falls On Railroad Track, Damages House In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, a private house was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Debris from a downed drone fell on a railroad track.



Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“Another large-scale attack by enemy UAVs in the Kyiv region. The air raid alert lasted almost nine hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed. I am grateful to the defenders of the sky for their exemplary work,” said Kravchenko.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties. There were no impacts on critical or residential infrastructure.

War update: 250along frontlines in past day, fighting most intense in Pokrovsk sector

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy target, a private house in one of the settlements sustained damage. The windows and fence were also damaged.

In addition, debris fell on one of the railway sections. It was temporarily closed to allow for the removal of debris. There was no fire or damage. Railroad traffic has now been restored.

Operational groups continue to work on recording the consequences of the nighttime attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 08:30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces had shot down 45 Russian drones that the Russian army used to attack Ukraine on the night of December 19, and another 40 disappeared from radars.

Illustrative photo