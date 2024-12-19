Legacy Youth Zone Croydon To Give Free Hot Meals To Young People This Winter

(MENAFN- Pressat)



In response to the cost of living crisis, Legacy Youth Zone, part of the Onside of Youth Zones in the UK, has been given funding from Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) to provide free hot meals this winter starting from January 2025. Legacy Youth Zone previously provided free hot meals for members in December 2023, which saw 2,300 young people receive hot meals.

Legacy Youth Zone is a safe space for young people in Croydon aged 8-19 (or up to 25 with additional needs) and has a range of different activities for young people to get involved in. With a yearly membership of just £5 per year and 50p per session, it is the ideal safe space for members to express their feelings and learn new skills. Legacy Youth Zone has a number of different activities including a fully equipped gym, music room, recording studio, podcast room, art room, boxing gym and so much more; which young people can access all rooms for just 50p a day.

Normally, hot meals at the Youth Zone cost just £1 to help give young people the opportunity to have a hot home cooked meal and socialise with other young people. Many families up and down the country face difficulties with the cost-of-living, this funding will be used to supply free meals for all young people that attend the Youth Zone this winter.

Legacy Youth Zone in Croydon is just one of the available OnSide Youth Zones in London, there is also West Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, Unitas in Barnet and Future Youth Zone in Barking and Dagenham.

ENDS -

Note to editors:

Note to editors:

Press contact: Shakira James, ...

About Legacy Youth Zone:

Legacy was founded in 2016 and had been in the works with local youth community members since 2015, in which they came up with the name, branding and facilities. Legacy is a multi-purpose facility where young people in Croydon have the opportunity to discover their full potential.

We are a local charity, offering young people aged 8-19 and up to 25 with additional needs the chance to take part in varied activities that suit their needs and passion. We support young people in finding out what they want to pursue in life, we open doors to new experiences and opportunities and most importantly we offer a safe space to hang out and make new friends.

We have three clubs young people can join – JUNIORS (ages 8-12), SENIORS (ages 13-19) and BEYOND LIMITS (ages 8-25 with additional needs). Membership is £5 for the year and 50p every time you visit. Our Youth Workers are on hand to inspire young people to lead healthier and more positive lives, raising their aspirations to become happy, caring and responsible citizens with more to offer themselves, their families, the community and employers.

Every member gets to learn, develop and grow with us and harness their skills and talents doing what they enjoy doing the most. With over 20 activities on offer 7 days a week.

The Youth Zone provides a safe environment where young people can come and enjoy themselves and will enable young people to raise their aspirations and confidence to create a happier and healthier generation.



