Telangana Govt Signs Mou With Itserve Alliance To Create 30,000 IT Jobs In Tier-2 & 3 Cities

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 19 (KNN) The Telangana has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITServe Alliance, one of the largest associations of IT companies in the United States, to create 30,000 IT jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns across the state.

This move is part of the government's strategy to decentralise the growth of the IT sector, reduce migration to Hyderabad, and foster regional development.

Under the agreement, the Telangana government will provide critical infrastructure, including office spaces and modern facilities, in cities like Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Nizamabad.

These cities will become hubs for IT operations as member companies of ITServe Alliance set up their operations in these areas.

Additionally, the state will allocate land in Hyderabad's Financial District for the construction of office buildings for ITServe member companies, strengthening the synergy between regional and urban IT operations.

ITServe Alliance, known for its extensive network of member companies, will play a pivotal role in driving the creation of a robust IT ecosystem in these towns.

The initiative also includes workforce development efforts, with a focus on upskilling and reskilling local talent to meet industry demands. This will ensure that the new IT jobs benefit local communities and build a sustainable workforce.

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu emphasized that this partnership marks a significant milestone in Telangana's vision for inclusive growth.

“Our goal is to replicate the success of Hyderabad's IT sector in smaller towns, creating equal opportunities and reducing migration to the city,” he said. The initiative is expected to alleviate space constraints in Hyderabad while promoting balanced growth across the state.

ITServe Alliance's national president, Jagadeesh Mosali, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the untapped potential in Telangana's smaller towns.

This collaboration is a step toward developing a more decentralised, innovation-driven IT ecosystem.

