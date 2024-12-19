Truecaller Launches Verified Campaign To Amplify Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced the launch of its latest innovation – Truecaller Verified Campaign, as part of its business offering.

As customer attention becomes increasingly fragmented across multiple channels, Truecaller Verified Campaign empowers businesses to create hyper-personalized, contextually relevant, and dynamic digital journeys for customers within their everyday communication experiences on the Truecaller app.





Truecaller launches Verified Campaigns





The existing Truecaller Customer Experience (CX) Solutions supports Verified Campaign, which is triggered by calling or messaging events on the Truecaller app. The product solves the long-standing challenge marketers face of missing out on using calls and SMS for personalized user engagement journeys. With Truecaller's platform, businesses can now deliver high-touch interactions directly within the communication channels where customers are already active and engaged.





“Truecaller Verified Campaign allows businesses to communicate with customers in a space where they trust and engage with us daily. By integrating personalized and contextual communication, we are giving businesses the solution they need to cut through the noise and connect with their audiences in a meaningful way,” said Truecaller representative. “Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for both businesses and end customers, and the Verified Campaign is a major step in that direction.”





Businesses can reach audiences using their existing customer segmentation to deliver tailored communication interactions for use cases like onboarding, cross-selling, upselling, and more-all within the Truecaller ecosystem. This is combined with insights to help marketers drive the right value of hyper-personalization. Truecaller Verified Campaign integrates seamlessly with popular customer engagement platforms, enabling quick and easy campaign launches.





“As early adopters of Truecaller Verified Campaign, we are excited about the possibilities this brings to our customer engagement efforts. We look forward to leveraging this innovative capability to enhance our communication strategies,” said Ayush Gupta, Associate Director of Marketing at CARS24 .





“We're thrilled to be among the first to adopt the Truecaller Verified Campaign. We anticipate that its personalized and contextual hyper-targeting will significantly enrich our interactions with customers,"

Yash Khandelwal, DGM

Marketing at Motion Education.





