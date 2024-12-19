Russia And Iran In Talks With Sudan To Build Military Bases: Bloomberg

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bloomberg reported that Russia and Iran have been negotiating with Sudan's military to establish military bases in Sudan. These discussions have gained importance following Russia and Iran's setbacks in Syria.

Sudan's military has received drones and weapons from Iran and Russia, reportedly shifting the balance of power in its favor. A Sudanese military leader confirmed these contributions have significantly bolstered their capabilities.

Sudan's civil war, which began 20 months ago, has led to a severe displacement crisis and widespread famine, making it one of the worst humanitarian crises globally.

The conflict involves Sudan's army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Both sides are fighting for control over Sudan, a nation with a strategic Red Sea coastline.

Repeated coups in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Central African Republic have drawn these nations closer to Russia, which has deployed mercenaries in the region. Sudan, however, has attracted the most international interest.

Iran has sent weapons and drones, while Russia has sold fuel and arms to Sudan's army. These contributions have enabled the military to regain parts of Khartoum and surrounding areas.

The influx of weapons has intensified air combat in Sudan. Satellite imagery shows the construction of new hangars and storage facilities at Port Sudan's military airport.

After resuming diplomatic ties in late 2023, Iran reopened its embassy in Sudan and dispatched officials to Port Sudan, signaling strengthened relations with the Sudanese military.

U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Tom Perriello, have expressed concerns over Iran's growing influence in Sudan, emphasizing the need for a peace agreement to prevent further destabilization.

The increasing involvement of foreign powers, including Russia and Iran, highlights the geopolitical stakes in Sudan's conflict. While these alliances strengthen Sudan's military, they risk prolonging the war and deepening regional instability.

