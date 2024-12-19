Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Apartment Buildings, Hospital Damaged
Date
12/19/2024 1:09:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has caused damage to infrastructure and apartment buildings.
Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, shared the information on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Central collectors, electricity, and trolley wires have been disrupted. Many apartment buildings have been damaged. A hospital has also been affected,” Vilkul stated.
Vilkul also noted that water supply workers, energy specialists, transport services, and municipal crews are working to address the aftermath of the attack.
“Thank God, everyone is alive,” he added.
Read also: Power grids damaged
in Zolochiv community
in Kharkiv region
as result
of massive strike
According to earlier reports, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih on the evening of December 18, leading to power outages in parts of the city.
MENAFN19122024000193011044ID1109010202
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.