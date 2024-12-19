Russian Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Apartment Buildings, Hospital Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has caused damage to infrastructure and apartment buildings.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Chief of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, shared the information on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Central collectors, electricity, and trolley wires have been disrupted. Many apartment buildings have been damaged. A hospital has also been affected,” Vilkul stated.

Vilkul also noted that water workers, specialists, services, and municipal crews are working to address the aftermath of the attack.

“Thank God, everyone is alive,” he added.

ininasof

According to earlier reports, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih on the evening of December 18, leading to power outages in parts of the city.