Review for 2024: Boomerang Partners’ Milestone Achievements and Strategic Expansion

(MENAFN- boomerang) Boomerang sums up 2024 results - this year marks the company’s rapid growth and expansion across all segments



Boomerang Partners, a rapidly growing global company, concludes 2024 with top achievements. It became a game changer in the iGaming and sports betting industries. This year, the company achieved significant growth in business indicators, developed its affiliate network, and expanded its products into the global market.



Business growth



In 2024, Boomerang Partners’ betting segment surged 5x, and gambling — 2x. These milestones highlight the company’s ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market.



Development of the affiliate program



Boomerang’s affiliate program demonstrated a 120% increase in partners. The company also expanded its geographic footprint. The number of sports betting offers surged more than 6 times.



Product expansion



Six new products were launched by Boomerang in 2024, which contributed to an almost 1.5-fold increase in product users. The company also broadened its reach.



Strategic partnerships and industry leadership



In 2024, Boomerang forged two key partnerships. The first is collaborating with AC Milan as its Official Regional Betting Partner in Europe. The second — is the partnership with Swiss and Juventus football star Alisha Lehmann. These alliances have made the brand more visible and recognizable in the industry.



The company’s industry leadership was validated by winning three prestigious awards:



Marketing of the Year at the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2024

Rising Star in Sports Betting (Operator) at the SBC Awards 2024

Best Player Engagement at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2024



Boomerang also launched the first annual traffic tournament for affiliates, Golden Boomerang Awards 2024. This global competition set a new standard for recognizing and rewarding affiliates. 252 teams competed, driving around 80,000 players and generating 27,374 FTDs across Boomerang products. 11 were honored across various categories.



Team growth and dedication



In 2024, the Boomerang team attended more than 20 industry events. A dedicated team has supported the company’s rapid expansion. It currently has 135 professionals in different departments. This underscores Boomerang’s commitment to building a strong, talented workforce.



Vitalii Prokofev, CEO of Boomerang Partners, commented: “This year has been a groundbreaking year for Boomerang Partners. We have set a bar high for ourselves. Looking forward, we continue to create strong partnerships. We are committed to bringing never-before-seen value to our affiliates and players. We are ready for an even more successful 2025.”



Boomerang Partners enters the new year with a clear vision for continued success. It aims to lead the industry in innovative solutions and excellence.



MENAFN19122024007560016342ID1109010131