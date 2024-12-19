Dubai Humanitarian Leads Dialogue On Humanitarian Innovation And Sustainability At Aidex, Geneva And Take It Forward To COP29, In Baku

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Humanitarian, a global leader in promoting sustainable humanitarian practices, has continued to champion the evolution of the humanitarian chain, bridging critical conversations from its headquarters in Dubai to AidEx 2024 in Geneva and COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At AidEx 2024, the world's leading Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Event, Dubai Humanitarian organized key sessions spotlighting innovation and sustainability. These discussions underscored the commitment to fostering partnerships between humanitarian organizations, private enterprises, and academic institutions to create more efficient, sustainable solutions for aid delivery.

Building on this momentum, Dubai Humanitarian made a significant impact at COP29 with an engaging panel session focused on

Connecting Innovation and Sustainability in the Humanitarian Supply Chain.

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

Reflecting on the sessions,

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian , said: 'I am very proud of the session held in Baku at COP29 Azerbaijan, representing the continuation of our journey toward a sustainable humanitarian supply chain. The involvement of the youth is a must, more than an option, as we build together a better future.' He added: 'Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and the integration of cutting-edge technology, we can accelerate aid delivery while reducing environmental impact. In the recent past years, we laid the groundwork by emphasizing the importance of sustainability, and now, we took it a step further by empowering the younger generation to address the challenges facing the humanitarian supply chain.'

Highlights from COP29 in Baku

In partnership with UNHRD/World Food Programme, the Logistics Cluster, and Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus, Dubai Humanitarian's session showcased transformative solutions to address key challenges in humanitarian operations.

Notable highlights included:



Innovative Packaging Design:

Students from Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus, presented winning ideas from a design competition, providing a glimpse into how reseachers can contribute to sustainable humanitarian solutions.

Strategic Partnerships:

Discussions revealed that partnerships rooted in shared values and goals are essential for creating a more secure, equitable, and sustainable future. Youth Engagement:

The session emphasized the importance of integrating the perspectives and creativity of the younger generation to foster meaningful, long-term innovation.

AidEx 2024 Sessions: Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability

At AidEx, Dubai Humanitarian led two impactful sessions:

This session explored how cutting-edge innovation transforms aid delivery. Participants (from WHO, UNHCR Innovation Lab and WFP Innovation Accelerator, UNHRD, Wash Cluster, and University of Politecnico di Milano) also discussed the role of partnerships with innovation labs and private enterprises in scaling digital tools for real-time resource management.This discussion addressed the logistical challenges of traditional aid models, focusing on carbon emissions and inefficiencies. Participants from Air Charter Services, Logistics Cluster, UNHRD, Kuehne Nagel, and DP World, highlighted the importance of digitalizing supply chains, multimodal transport solutions, and green technologies to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Through these efforts, Dubai Humanitarian reaffirmed its dedication to shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for the humanitarian sector, one that balances efficiency with environmental stewardship.