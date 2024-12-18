Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 14: Allu Arjun Action-Drama Still A Hit In Theatres Mints A Massive ₹20.8 Crore On Wednesday

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun's action-drama continues to be a super hit at the Box Office, despite the end of its 2nd week in the theatres. According to early estimates by tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹20.8 crore on Wednesday, Day 14 of its theatrical run.

