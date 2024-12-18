Pacific Island Nations Still Lose Out Despite Superpower Rivalry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) An A$140 million aid agreement between Australia and Nauru signed December 9 is a prime example of the geopolitical tightrope vulnerable Pacific nations are walking in the 21st century.

The deal provides Nauru with direct budgetary support, stable services, and policing and security resources. In return, Australia will have the right to veto any pact Nauru might make with other countries – namely China.

The veto terms are similar to the“Falepili Union” between Australia and Tuvalu signed late last year, which granted Tuvaluans access to Australian residency and climate mitigation support, in exchange for security guarantees.

And just last week, more details emerged about a defense deal between the United States and Papua New Guinea, now revealed to be worth US$864 million . In exchange for investment in military infrastructure development, training and equipment, the US gains unrestricted access to six ports and airports.

Also last week, PNG signed a ten-year, A$600 million deal to fund its own team in Australia's National Rugby League competition. In return,“PNG will not sign a security deal that could allow Chinese police or military forces to be based in the Pacific nation.”

These arrangements are all emblematic of the geopolitical tussle playing out in the Pacific between China, on the one hand, and the US and its allies on the other.

This strategic competition is often framed in mainstream media and political commentary as an extension of“the great game” played by rival powers. From a traditional security perspective , Pacific nations can be depicted as seeking advantage to leverage their own development priorities.