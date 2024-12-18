Pioneering A Metaverse For Good : Smobler Leads In Ethical Tech And Educational Gaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Sports Experience of 2024: 3VEREST | The Edge

Best Branded Experience of 2024: Saving ClayBox: The Sonic Sands Adventure

Bhutanverse

NOVA 2024: Singapore Edition

Sonik Satellitez

SINGAPORE, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Metaverse continues to shape the future of digital interaction, Smobler stands out not just for its innovative projects but for its unwavering commitment to using for good.A Singapore-based digital architect and portfolio company of The Sandbox and Brinc, Smobler has emerged as a global leader in bridging people, purpose, and possibilities through its commitment to its core values and IDEALS - inclusivity, diversity, equity, access, leadership, and sustainability.The Smobler ethos has fueled projects like A11yVerse, the world's first disability-led accessibility park created with SG Enable and Peace Sanctuary, a digital counterpart to the Universal Peace Sanctuary initiative fostering global harmony in collaboration with Animoca Brands.Breakthrough Year of AchievementsIn spite of market conditions, 2024 has been a landmark year for Smobler. With a 250% year-on-year revenue growth, groundbreaking product launches, and partnerships across industries, Smobler is redefining what it means to build in the Metaverse. The company shipped 10 new products, hosted two phygital (physical & digital) events in Singapore and USA, and welcomed 36 new partners to its growing ecosystem.The Smobler ecosystem now encompasses tech partners such as AWS, Meta and Silversea Media, to entertainment icons such as Champ Medici, Agoria, Imogen Heap, and Shara Senderoff. Smobler continues to collaborate with industry trailblazers such as WildBrain, the brand licensing giant behind Teletubbies, as well as hardware leaders ASUS and Republic of Gamers.Key alliances with Web3 innovators Cardano, Moongate, Opal, Ordzaar, and Rare Network cement Smobler's leadership in the decentralized tech space.Global Thought Leadership and RepresentationSmobler took center stage at major international events like Web Summit Lisbon, SelectUSA 2024, and Bitcoin Nashville. Notably, its thought leadership extended beyond tech circles, with CEO Dr. Loretta Chen delivering keynotes at the Washington International Association Forum (WIAF) and DT|UX Summit in Manila where Smobler unveiled the Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+) Metaverse. This innovative, gamified platform developed for Singapore Polytechnic enables students and industry professionals to explore the HCD+ framework and apply Design Thinking to real-world challenges. It will be launched in November 2025.Georgina Phua, Deputy Principal (Development) of Singapore Polytechnic shares,“The collaboration between Singapore Polytechnic and Smobler at the DT|UX Summit 2024 underscores our shared commitment to using design as a powerful driver for regional transformation. By bringing the summit beyond Singapore's borders, we are not only advancing innovation but also cultivating a community dedicated to developing sustainable, humanity-centred solutions that tackle the complex challenges of our era.”Celebrating Groundbreaking Collaborations and Creative ExcellenceSmobler is at the forefront of cross-industry and cross-cultural collaborations. From launching .Smobler, the first top-level domain (TLD) on Base in collaboration with Unstoppable Domains, to appointing world-renowned mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen as the ambassador for its successful gamefi title, 3VEREST, Smobler also teamed up with Clay Nation to create the first interoperable project between Cardano and Polygon.Smobler's creative excellence was rewarded at The Sandbox Awards 2024, where 3VEREST | The Edge was honored as the Best Sports Experience and Saving ClayBox: The Sonic Sands Adventure was honored with the Best Branded Experience of 2024.“In just two years, Loretta Chen and her company Smobler have established themselves as a recognized leading agency, with a strong focus on education and a mission to drive social impact through the Metaverse,” says Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox.“We're thrilled that the creativity and talent of the team were distinguished with two prizes during The Sandbox Awards 2024 ceremony in Los Angeles, and look forward to their upcoming experiences in the Metaverse.”Landmark Projects for GoodIndeed, Smobler's end of year review reflects its dedication to blending creativity and innovation with social impact. Some of these notable projects include:Bhutanverse: A gateway for global Web3 innovators and artists for Druk Holdings and Investments, the government investment arm of Bhutan to enable international communities to experience the Kingdom's art, culture and philosophy.NOVA: Hosted in Singapore and Austin, the flagship event is an in-real-life (IRL) invitation to the global community to converge, interact, and forge collaborations within the burgeoning open metaverse.Sonik Satellitez: An immersive The Sandbox game created for Music For Good, a non profit organization established by Singapore's rock icon, Inch Chua to empower young talents to explore their musical potential in a fun and educational environment.Looking Ahead: SG60 and BeyondAs the Metaverse matures, Smobler is positioning itself as a trailblazer in ethical technology and purposeful innovation.The company is gearing up to celebrate Singapore's 60th anniversary with an ambitious SG60 Digital Collectible initiative. This groundbreaking project will unite iconic Singapore brands with purpose-driven companies, creating a unique tribute to the nation's milestone year.In addition to SG60, plans are underway to launch 8SIAN TOWN, a first-of-its-kind metaverse destination celebrating Southeast Asian culture ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities.Other upcoming projects include the development of an Eduverse with a keen focus on driving entrepreneurship and human centred innovation as well as PeranakanVerse as a homage to Singapore's cultural heritage.Anchored by its mission to co-create a Metaverse for Good, Smobler looks set on deepening its impact by forging transformative partnerships, and continues to push the boundaries of innovation to create meaningful digital experiences that resonate across industries and cultures.As Loretta Chen, CEO of Smobler says,“Smobler is not just about creating a moment in the Metaverse but is about building a movement especially at inflection points where technology can feel overwhelming or isolating. We believe in the power of people, purpose, possibilities and strive to use technology as a force for good and to foster creativity, connection and community.”To learn more about Smobler, follow the company's social media or visit its Linktree:About SmoblerSmobler is a leading Metaverse architect and a portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Brinc, supported by Enterprise Singapore, IMDA Singapore, and Plug and Play. Smobler has created a suite of world's first such as a phygital wedding, Tools of Rock concert venue, a disability-led accessibility park and Bhutanverse.Working with legacy brands such as Airbus, BMW, DBS, GoPro, Mahindra and Meta, Smobler creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good and has been featured by Forbes, Vogue, Channel News Asia and more. Smobler initiated the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation, Cardano and Polygon and curated a series of proprietary Gamefi IPs - 3VEREST, Yeti Realm, Cobbleland as well as signature event NOVA.The company has been acknowledged as a top tech startup at SelectUSA, Inventures Canada and VIVATech Paris and is a proud alumni of ScaleUp inBrazil and Plug and Play's Global Innovation Alliance. Smobler's CEO, Loretta Chen has been awarded numerous Top Female Founder Awards from UBS, AWS, Forbes amongst others. For more, log on to smobler.Media inquiries:

